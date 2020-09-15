Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Outlook- Growth Factors, Analysis, Global Market Size, Investment Share, Future Scope, Demand And Industry Forecast From 2020 To 2026

Per diem nurse staffing market is a temporary solution of professional nurse staffing in a healthcare facility, clinics, long-term nursing care facilities, home care or any other users. This service involves provision of skilled nurses on a daily-work basis to meet the requirements of working staff shortage or during crunch times. This service involves last-minute demands of nurses from the end-users wherein the nurses are highly compensated for their work.

Global per diem nurse staffing market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing shortage of working staff in various healthcare facilities to meet the growing number of patients being admitted.

Market Drivers

Increasing volume of geriatric population worldwide giving rise to greater demand for healthcare staff and nurses; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High prevalence of a number of chronic disorders resulting in increased demands for healthcare staff; this is another factor uplifting the market growth in the forecast period

High growth in establishments of healthcare facilities worldwide will also propel the growth of this market

Flexible working hours and last-minute service availing of these nurses invokes greater benefits for the end-users acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Higher costs required for remuneration of these nurses as compared to alternative method of nurse staffing is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of various regulations and compliances presented by the authorities on staffing of workers and skilled professionals will impede the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, FlexRN announced that they had acquired Progressive Nursing Staffers including their healthcare staff, nurses, and client agreements. Located in Stafford, Virginia, United States Progressive Nursing Staffers provide highly professional and skilled professionals to meet the demands from various businesses and end-users. This acquisition will help Flex RN in enhancing their client and service base in the region as well as throughout the United States

In August 2017, Novation Companies, Inc. announced that they had acquired Healthcare Staffing, Inc., based out of Atlanta, Georgia, United States Healthcare Staffing provides a wide-range of services for human resource outsourcing especially with their relationships being strong with a wide-number of healthcare providers throughout the United States region. This acquisition will provide a valuable growth stage for Novation Companies, Inc. with acquisition of a business with high expertise and service portfolio

Global per diem nurse staffing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of per diem nurse staffing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global per diem nurse staffing market are Novation Companies, Inc.; FlexRN; AMN Healthcare; Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.; Cross Country Healthcare; Medical Staffing Network; HealthTrust Workforce Solutions; Flexwise Health, LLC; Supplemental Health Care; ATC Virgina; Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Inc.; Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc.; GrapeTree Medical Staffing; Interim HealthCare Inc.; CareerStaff Unlimited; Gifted Healthcare; InGenesis, Inc. ProLink Staffing; GHR Healthcare among others.

