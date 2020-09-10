PASSENGER VEHICLES MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, GLOBAL GROWTH, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS WITH MAJOR VENDORS || HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.; HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY; MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD. AND MORE

Data Bridge Market Research published a new report, titled, “Passenger Vehicles Market Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast.”

Global Passenger Vehicles Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1427.66 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 1804.31 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.97% in the forecast period to 2026.

Some More Key Passenger Vehicles Market Competitors:

Ford Motor Company; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Motor Company; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Volkswagen AG; Nissan; suzuki motor corporation; Zhejiang Geely Holding Group; Tata Motors; Groupe Renault; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; Groupe PSA; BMW AG; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; General Motors; Mazda Motor Corporation; Daimler AG; SAIC Motor Corporation Limited; Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.; Dongfeng Motor Group Co.,Ltd, and Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. and More

Drivers and Restraints of the Passenger Vehicles Market

Increasing demand for automotive amid rise in the levels of disposable income is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Innovations and advancements in the market resulting in development of autonomous vehicles have increased the demand for passenger vehicles

Increasing and fluctuating prices of raw materials, which has resulted in increasing overall cost of the vehicles; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Stringent regulations present in the market regarding the pollution levels of vehicles and standardization for the emissions from the vehicle are expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global passenger vehicles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of passenger vehicles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

