pandemic:-us-isolated-at-un-over-resolution

(United Nations) The United States was only supported on Friday by Israel to refuse, in a vote at the UN General Assembly, a resolution for “comprehensive and coordinated action” in the face of the COVID pandemic – 18 and which underlines the “crucial role” of the WHO.

Posted on 09 September 2020 at 18 h 46

France Media Agency

Negotiated since May, this text was adopted by an overwhelming majority by 169 countries on the 193 of the Nations United. Ukraine and Hungary abstained.

The resolution, comprising some sixty articles and called “omnibus” because it covers multiple aspects of the pandemic, “recognizes the crucial role of the World Health Organization and the fundamental role of the United Nations system in mobilizing and coordinating global action against the pandemic ”.

The United States withdrew in the spring of the WHO, accused of having mismanaged COVID – 19 and of having delayed in launching the global alert. They told the General Assembly that they could not support a resolution that does not mention human rights defenders and that highlights WHO.

The text “calls for international cooperation and solidarity to be strengthened in order to contain, mitigate and overcome the pandemic and its consequences”.

He supports the call in March of the UN Secretary General for a ceasefire in countries in conflict to facilitate the fight against the disease, followed to date of little effect .

And he “calls for the urgent elimination of unjustified obstacles” – in other words, the sanctions – to access to products to counter the pandemic.

The resolution calls on Member States to “sustainably strengthen their health system”, “urges them to give all countries free and rapid access” to treatments and vaccines. It also calls for maintaining the food and agricultural supply chains and encourages the harmonization of economic recovery strategies promoting sustainable development and the fight against global warming.

Before the ballot, the United States attempted unsuccessfully through an amendment to remove a paragraph supporting the protection of women in the area of ​​sexual and reproductive health. Along with the United States, which has said it is against abortion, Libya and Iraq also voted to delete this paragraph. But more than 120 countries voted to keep it, 19 countries abstaining.