Olive Oil Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2020-2026 | DEOLEO; Salov S.p.A.; BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L.; Ybarra; Rafael Salgado

Global olive oil market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the health benefits associated with the product as a non-fatty alternative to conventional oils, along with rising consumption from online marketing channels.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- DEOLEO; Salov S.p.A.; BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L.; Ybarra; Rafael Salgado; SOVENA; Cargill, Incorporated; World Excellent Products S.A.; POMPEIAN; MONINI; Antonio Celentano Extra Virgin Olive Oil; Colavita; Avril Group; O Olive Oil & Vinegar; Maçarico; Dcoop S.Coop.And.; ACEITES LA MASÍA; acesur.com; Grup Pons; Gallo Worldwide; Jaencoop Grupo; Muela-Olives, S.L.; Leonardo Olive Oil; ΜΙΝΕRVΑ among others.

Olive oil is liquid cooking oil extracted from olives, which are cold pressed as a whole. The oil is pressed and extracted after the olives are washed completely so as to rid them of any contaminants. Extraction of oil is a very simple process requiring very little resource consumption. The variations/grades of olive oil depend on the olives being used and also the extraction process. Even with the primary objectives of the production of these oils is for food & beverages, its applications are expanding heavily with growing awareness regarding its health benefits. This is increasing its demand from the pharmaceutical and personal care market.

Increasing concerns regarding the healthcare of individuals coupled with changes in lifestyles is expected to drive the growth of the market

Benefits against anti-inflammatory conditions and cardiac disorders is also one of the major factors behind the growth of the market

Growth in demand from the personal care and pharmaceutical products due to its benefits against hair fall and skin nourishment characteristics is expected to foster growth of the market

Rising rate of obesity is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Low production capacity of the emerging nations for the production of these oils; the market value is expected to suffer from restricted growth

Variations in the prices of olives making price of olive oils vulnerable to this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

In October 2018, Dcoop S.Coop.And. announced that they had acquired a minority stake of 5% in the Portugal-based company, Maçarico. The company is focused on marketing table olives and olive oil. The stake also includes a supply agreement of olives by Maçarico. This will increase the revenue streams of both the companies as they would increase their geographical presence worldwide with a larger distribution area.

In May 2018, Avril Group announced that they had acquired a majority share in Costa d’Oro, an Italy based olive oil producer. This acquisition will significantly improve the production capacities of olive oil for Avril Group while also improving the geographical presence of the company expanding the market share. The acquisition also includes a deal of minority stake being given to Castel. This will establish Avril Group as the third biggest market leader for olive oil.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

This OLIVE OIL market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Olive Oil Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Olive Oil Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Olive Oil Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Olive Oil Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Olive Oil Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Olive Oil Market Size by Regions

5 North America Olive Oil Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Olive Oil Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Revenue by Countries

8 South America Olive Oil Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Olive Oil by Countries

10 Global Olive Oil Market Segment by Type

11 Global Olive Oil Market Segment by Application

12 Global Olive Oil Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

