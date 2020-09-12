Olive Oil Market 2020 Increasing Demand, Industry Share With Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study Pandemic, Analysis & Future Growth Analysis Report By Product Type, Industry Application And Future Technology 2027

Global Olive Oil Market By Product (Processed Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Olive Pomace Oil), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global olive oil market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the health benefits associated with the product as a non-fatty alternative to conventional oils, along with rising consumption from online marketing channels.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-olive-oil-market&DW

Olive oil is liquid cooking oil extracted from olives, which are cold pressed as a whole. The oil is pressed and extracted after the olives are washed completely so as to rid them of any contaminants. Extraction of oil is a very simple process requiring very little resource consumption. The variations/grades of olive oil depend on the olives being used and also the extraction process. Even with the primary objectives of the production of these oils is for food & beverages, its applications are expanding heavily with growing awareness regarding its health benefits. This is increasing its demand from the pharmaceutical and personal care market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns regarding the healthcare of individuals coupled with changes in lifestyles is expected to drive the growth of the market

Benefits against anti-inflammatory conditions and cardiac disorders is also one of the major factors behind the growth of the market

Growth in demand from the personal care and pharmaceutical products due to its benefits against hair fall and skin nourishment characteristics is expected to foster growth of the market

Rising rate of obesity is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Low production capacity of the emerging nations for the production of these oils; the market value is expected to suffer from restricted growth

Variations in the prices of olives making price of olive oils vulnerable to this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-olive-oil-market&DW

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Dcoop S.Coop.And. announced that they had acquired a minority stake of 5% in the Portugal-based company, Maçarico. The company is focused on marketing table olives and olive oil. The stake also includes a supply agreement of olives by Maçarico. This will increase the revenue streams of both the companies as they would increase their geographical presence worldwide with a larger distribution area.

In May 2018, Avril Group announced that they had acquired a majority share in Costa d’Oro, an Italy based olive oil producer. This acquisition will significantly improve the production capacities of olive oil for Avril Group while also improving the geographical presence of the company expanding the market share. The acquisition also includes a deal of minority stake being given to Castel. This will establish Avril Group as the third biggest market leader for olive oil.

Global olive oil market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of olive oil market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global olive oil market are DEOLEO; Salov S.p.A.; BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L.; Ybarra; Rafael Salgado; SOVENA; Cargill, Incorporated; World Excellent Products S.A.; POMPEIAN; MONINI; Antonio Celentano Extra Virgin Olive Oil; Colavita; Avril Group; O Olive Oil & Vinegar; Maçarico; Dcoop S.Coop.And.; ACEITES LA MASÍA; acesur.com; Grup Pons; Gallo Worldwide; Jaencoop Grupo; Muela-Olives, S.L.; Leonardo Olive Oil; ΜΙΝΕRVΑ among others.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-olive-oil-market?DW

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com