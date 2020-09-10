OFF-HIGHWAY ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET IS BOOMING WORLDWIDE | AB VOLVO; DEERE & COMPANY; CNH INDUSTRIAL; SANDVIK AB; LIEBHERR GROUP; EPIROC MINING INDIA LIMITED; AND MORE

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market report on the place offers explanatory expertise available on the market parts like dominating players, manufacturing, sales, intake, import and export, and the simplest improvement in the corporation size, deployment kind, inside, segmentation comprised at some point of this analysis, additionally foremost the players have used various techniques such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others, to boom their footprints on this marketplace in order to sustain in long term, moreover to the existing the clean perspective of Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market.

Global off-highway electric vehicle market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.98% in the forecast period to 2026.

A new research study from “Data Bridge Market Research” with title Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Insights 2019, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2026 provides an in-depth assessment of the Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, key players company profiles and strategies. Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd; Caterpillar; Komatsu America Corp; AB Volvo; Deere & Company; CNH Industrial; Sandvik AB; Liebherr Group; Epiroc Mining India Limited and More

Market Definition:

An electric vehicle is a vehicle which is powered entirely or partially by electricity. They use one or more electric motors for propulsion purposes. They usually store energy in the battery. Different batteries such as lithium- ion, lead acid, and nickel metal hybrid are used in these electric vehicles. Some of the common off highway EV equipment are dump truck, Lhd, loafer, lawn mower, sprayer, and other. Off-road hybrid electric vehicles are armed with a diesel engine and a restorative energy storage system to improve fuel efficiency.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd; Caterpillar; Komatsu America Corp; AB Volvo; Deere & Company; CNH Industrial; Sandvik AB; Liebherr Group; Epiroc Mining India Limited; Terex; DEUTZ AG; Atlas Copco UK Holdings Ltd; AGCO GmbH.; Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.; KUBOTA Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; among others.

Geologically, Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Sandvik AB announced the acquisition of Artisan Vehicle Systems. With high-powered, extremely reliable and field-proven battery electric powertrains, Artisan’s underground mining loaders and trucks are designed. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and will help them to offer better solution and services to their customer

In September 2017, AGCO Fendt announced the launch of their all-electric tractor Fendt e100 Vario which has the ability to perform different function with the need of recharging, The high-capacity lithium-ion battery of the compact tractor has a 50kW output that lasts up to five hours and can either be charged with 400V and up to 22kW via a standard outdoor CEE socket or a direct-voltage supercharging option. This new tractor is very cost effective and also reduce carbon emissions

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

