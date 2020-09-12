normalization:-iran-accuses-bahrain-of-being-israel's-“accomplice-in-crimes”

(Tehran) Tehran vehemently accused Manama on Saturday of fueling instability in the region, the day after the announcement of the normalization agreement between Bahrain and Israel, which continues to reshuffle the cards in the Middle East where Washington wants to isolate Iran a little more.

Posted on 12 September 2020 at 758

Amir HAVASI

France Media Agency

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced the establishment of diplomatic and trade relations between Bahrain and Israel, welcoming “a truly historic day!” “.

PHOTO ANDREW HARNIK, AP US President Donald Trump on Friday announced the establishment of diplomatic and trade relations between Bahrain and Israel, welcoming “a truly historic day!” “.

Bahrain said in a joint statement that it had agreed to formalize the agreement with Israel at a ceremony scheduled for Tuesday at the White House, where the United Arab Emirates will also sign the normalization of its relations with Israel announced in mid-August.

Bahrain thus becomes the fourth Arab country to establish diplomatic ties with the Hebrew State, after Jordan (1979 ) and Egypt (924).

Iran, sworn enemy of the United States which has particularly strained relations with Bahrain, has castigated the rapprochement between this tiny Gulf archipelago and the Hebrew state, hated by Tehran.

“The leaders of Bahrain will henceforth be complicit in the crimes of the Zionist regime, as a constant threat to the security of the region and of the Muslim world,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Bahrainis denounced the agreement with the hashtags “Bahrainis against normalization” and “normalization is betrayal” on social media. Former MP Ali Alaswad called the announcement “a dark day in Bahrain’s history.”

Bahrain is the seat of the Fifth Fleet of the United States, on which it is very dependent. The kingdom and Israel share the same hostility towards Tehran, which Manama accuses of instrumentalizing Bahrain’s Shiite community against the ruling Sunni dynasty.

Reverse 89184577

Turkey has also criticized the normalization agreement between Israel and Bahrain.

“This is yet another blow to the efforts to defend the Palestinian cause, which will strengthen Israel in its illegal practices towards Palestine and its attempts to make permanent the occupation of the Palestinian territories,” Ankara said in a statement. .

In the past, the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was considered a sine qua non for a normalization of relations between Israel and the Arab countries.

The Palestinian Authority and the Islamist movement Hamas have also criticized the announcement of the rapprochement.

“The agreement between Bahrain and Israel is a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people,” Ahmad Majdalani, Minister of Social Affairs of the Palestinian Authority, told AFP.

According to him, “four or five other Arab countries would be ready to sign an illusory peace (Editor’s note, the normalization of their relations with Israel)”.

The minister did not specify which countries were concerned, but Palestinian sources mention Oman, Sudan, Mauritania and Morocco.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, denounced an “aggression” causing “serious damage” to the Palestinian cause.

On the other hand, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hailed a “historic” agreement and an important step for stability and peace in the Middle East “which will make it possible to find a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian cause ”.

American Strategy 89184577

The normalization of relations between Israel and US allies in the Middle East, including the wealthy Gulf monarchies, is a key objective of Donald Trump’s regional strategy, campaigning for the presidential election of November.

“As other countries normalize their relations with Israel, which we are sure will happen, fairly quickly the region will become more stable, more secure and more prosperous,” Mr. Trump.

At the time the presidential tweet was sent, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, made the same announcement from Jerusalem, welcoming “another peace agreement with another Arab country”.

Mr. Trump has also once again, despite the circumstances, displayed his optimism about the development of relations with the Palestinians.

“They are going to be in a very good position. They will want to be a part of (the discussions) because all of their friends will be there, ”he said.

For Khaled al-Khalifa, advisor to the King of Bahrain, this agreement contributes to “security, stability and prosperity” in the region.

This initiative “sends a positive and encouraging message to the people of Israel that a just and comprehensive peace with the Palestinians is the best way,” he added in a tweet.