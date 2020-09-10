Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends & Segments Forecast 2020-2027

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027]. To systematize this world-class Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. Thoroughly described market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region. The exploitation of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outperforming.

Non-thermal pasteurization market is expected to grow with the growth rate of 20.21% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increased consumption of comfort foods such as ready-to-eat foods, frozen products and demand for processed foods increase the growth for the non-thermal pasteurization in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Hiperbaric Espana, Avure Technologies, Thyssenkrupp AG, Kobe Steel Ltd, BOSCH, American Pasteurization Company, Advanced Microwave Technologies, Hormel Foods Corporation, Multivac Sepp Haggen muller SE & Co. KG, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd among other domestic and global players

Succinct Description of the Market:

Non-thermal pasteurization, also known as cold pasteurization can be described as another food preparation technology which incorporates sustainable and efficient processes for converting raw food items into products suitable for humans.

Increasing use of snacks such as ready-to-eat, frozen, and packaged foods has boosted the market growth of the non-thermal pasteurization market. Features such as the growth of convenience food consumption, the government’s investment in equipment and tools accelerate the growth of the non-thermal pasteurization market. On the other hand, features such as the popular technology preferred by established players and the need for high investment is restraining the market growth in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

This non-thermal pasteurization market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on non-thermal pasteurization market contact data bridge market research for an analyst brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-Thermal Pasteurization are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

On the basis of techniques, the non-thermal pasteurization market is segmented to high pressure processing (HPP), pulse electric field (PEF), microwave volumetric heating (MVH), irradiation, ultrasonic, and others. High pressure processing (HPP) is further segmented into orientation type and vessel volume.

On the basis of application, the non-thermal pasteurization market is segmented to food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Food is further segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and ready meals. Beverages segment is further segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Alcoholic segment is further sub-segmented into beer, wine and others. Non-alcoholic segment is further sub-segmented into juice, carbonated drinks and others.

On the basis of form, the non-thermal pasteurization market is segmented to solid, and liquid.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Non-thermal pasteurization market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to non-thermal pasteurization market.

Research strategies and tools used-:

This NON-THERMAL PASTEURIZATION market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

