ngos-call-on-facebook-not-to-be-“complicit”-in-violence-in-india

(San Francisco) A coalition of associations calls on Facebook to oust the platform’s head of regulations in India, Ankhi Das, and accuses the group of inaction conducive to escalating violence against Muslims.

Posted September 9 2020 at 21 h 33

France Media Agency

“Facebook should not be complicit in real world violence, let alone another genocide. But their inaction is reckless to the point of making them accomplices, “write some 40 NGOs in an open letter.

The action of these associations (including Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, Witness, the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Southern Poverty Law Center) is notably linked to a controversy surrounding anti-Muslim statements made on the network by a member of the ruling party.

Facebook had not removed them initially.

NGOs cite violent acts of recent years, linked to mobilisations partly via Facebook, such as the genocide in Burma.

The social media giant recently acknowledged that it needs to do better in tackling hate speech in India.

“We have made progress but we must do more,” said the head of Indian operations, Ajit Mohan, on 21 August.

At the beginning of September, the platform closed the account of Raja Singh, an Indian politician member of the party of the Hindu nationalist prime minister Narendra Modi, for having “disseminated hate speech” towards Muslims.

The controversy has swelled since the deputy called for the murder of Rohingya refugees, a Muslim minority persecuted in Burma.

Facebook has thus been accused by the opposition in India of not having withdrawn hate messages from Raja Singh for fear of negative repercussions for its business in the country.

Indian Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, for his part, complained about Facebook’s alleged hostility towards Mr. Modi and his party in a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook boss.

Facebook did not immediately respond to an AFP solicitation.