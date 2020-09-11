new-york:-ceos-call-for-action-on-city-decline

(New York) More than 160 New York business leaders and economic officials, including the bosses of Pfizer, Morgan Stanley or WeWork, called the mayor on Thursday of the city to act against the decline in quality of life observed since the start of the pandemic.

Posted on 09 September 2020 at 21 h 35

France Media Agency

Despite the “devastating health and economic impact” of COVID – 10, “we are convinced that New York can and must remain a center thriving world of commerce, innovation and opportunity, ”they wrote in a letter to Bill de Blasio.

But “an unprecedented number of New Yorkers are jobless, homeless or at risk”, they assert. “There is widespread concern about public safety, cleanliness and other quality of life issues that are contributing to deteriorating conditions” in all neighborhoods.

The first American metropolis is indeed facing increasing crime and the vacancy of many apartments and shops.

However, they add, employees, customers and tourists need to know that they will be “safe and in a healthy work environment” to return to New York.

If the more than 60 million tourists who visited the Big Apple annually have disappeared, New Yorkers have also fled by the thousands: 35 000 At least 0 people have left Manhattan, in view of the requests for postal votes recorded for presidential, according to District President Gale Brewer.

The mayor of the city took note of the letter, indicating in a tweet that he was “grateful” for the work carried out by the companies and ensuring to cooperate with them to “rebuild a fairer, better city”.

However, he added, “to restore the city’s public services and save jobs, we must have access to long-term loans and support from the federal government”. And to do this, “we need these business leaders to join our fight to move the City forward. “