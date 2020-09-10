New Detailed Information: Sunflower Seeds Market By Global Trends, Business Growth, And Forecasts 2026 | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Key Players: Congra Brands, Limagrain, Kenkko, CHS Inc, Sakata Seed America, Giant, Ike Enterprises, AmericanMeadows

Global sunflower seeds market is expected to reach USD 31.3 billion by 2027, growing at a rate of 4.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Sunflower seed oil is light edible oil which has low percentage of trans-fat. Sunflower is one of the most important oil seed crops, as it is beneficial for patients suffering from cardiac diseases.

Global Sunflower Seeds Market By Type (Oilseed and Non-Oilseed), Colour (Bright Yellow, Claret Red, Black, Green and White), Application (Edible Oil, Snacks, Bakery Products, Confectionery and Birdfeed), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Stores and Retail Stores), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Sunflower seeds coating is enclosed with small fruit which is 20% protein and 30% lipids. It has health benefits and is consumed in a daily basis in many regions. Sunflower seeds oil has a manufacturing process of edible oils which are then utilized in different food products.

However, the increase of retail stores and supermarkets is emerging in easy availability of sunflower seeds and the related products. Therefore, it supports the growth of sunflower seeds market. As sunflower seeds are rich in fatty acids which can enhance to unwanted weight gain which further restricts the growth of the sunflower seeds market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This sunflower seeds market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on sunflower seeds market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Sunflower Seeds Market Scope and Market Size

Sunflower seeds market is segmented on the basis by type, colour, applications, distribution channel. The growth among these segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of type the sunflower seeds market is segmented into oilseed and non-oilseed.

On the basis of application the sunflower seeds market is segmented into edible oil, snacks, bakery products and confectionary.

On the basis of distribution channels the sunflower seeds market is segmented into supermarkets, online stores, and retail stores.

On the basis of colour, the sunflower seeds market is segmented into bright yellow, claret red, black, green and white.

Europe dominates the sunflower seeds market is the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of the increased snacks industries and need for flavored sunflower seeds snacks.

The countries covered in sunflower seeds market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

The country section of the sunflower seeds market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The major player covered in sunflower seeds market are Congra Brands, Limagrain, Kenkko, CHS Inc, Sakata Seed America, Giant, Ike Enterprises, AmericanMeadows, DuPont, Martin Enterprise among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

