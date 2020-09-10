navalny:-probably-orchestrated-by-senior-russian-officials,-says-pompeo

(Washington) The poisoning of Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny was probably orchestrated by “senior officials” in the Russian government, US foreign minister Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, further increasing international pressure on Moscow .

Posted on September 9 2020 at 19 h 37

France Media Agency

“When (people) see the efforts to poison a dissident, and they admit that there is a good chance that it is coming from senior Russian officials, I think it is not good for the Russian people, ”said the US Secretary of State.

Mike Pompeo reaffirmed that Washington and its European allies all wanted to see Russia “to make those responsible accountable”. He added that the Americans would try to identify the culprits.

“It’s something we’re going to look at, assess, and make sure we do what we have to do to reduce the likelihood of something like this happening again,” explained Mike Pompeo.

Last week, Donald Trump, often accused of laxity in the face of Vladimir Putin, explained that he “had not yet seen” evidence of the poisoning of Alexeï Navalny, while Germany had already asserted that he had been poisoned by a “Novichok-type” nerve agent.

Russia assures her that no trace of poison has been detected by its doctors in Mr. Navalny’s body and questions the Europeans’ version, seeing it as a “disinformation campaign” to impose new sanctions.

On Tuesday, the G7 countries urged Moscow to bring “urgently” to justice the perpetrators of the “confirmed poisoning” of Mr. Navalny, denouncing any use of chemical weapons as “unacceptable”.