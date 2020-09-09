navalny:-moscow-denounces-“unfounded-accusations-and-ultimatums”

(Moscow) Moscow protested Wednesday against “the unfounded accusations and the ultimatums” launched by Germany around the poisoning of the opponent Alexeï Navalny, the day after the G7 call to translate “urgently” bring the authors to justice against the backdrop of threats of sanctions.

Maxime POPOV

France Media Agency

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador who, according to a press release, “was served with a strong protest against the presentation by the German federal government of unfounded accusations and ultimatums against Russia against the background of the illness and hospitalization of Russian citizen A. Navalny ”.

The Russian authorities have also denounced “the obvious use of the situation by Berlin as a pretext to discredit our country on the international scene”.

Placed in August in intensive care in a Siberian hospital after having fainted in a plane, Alexeï Navalny, 29, was transferred to Germany where doctors say they found traces of poisoning with an innervating agent of the Novichok type, a substance designed in Soviet times for military purposes.

Russia assures it that no trace of poison has been detected by its doctors in the body of Mr. Navalny and questions the version of the Europeans, seeing it as a “disinformation campaign” to impose new sanctions.

The EU has indeed mentioned possible sanctions and Berlin has even for the first time indicated that it does not exclude the freezing of the project of its flagship gas pipeline with Russia, Nord Stream 2, which is to supply Europe with gas Russian via the Baltic Sea.

On Tuesday, the G7 countries had urged Moscow to bring “urgently” to justice the perpetrators of “confirmed poisoning” of Mr. Navalny, denouncing any use of chemical weapons as “unacceptable”.

Went out of coma

During the summons of the German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr, the ministry also demanded that he be provided with the complete medical file of Mr. Navalny so that it is “studied in depth and verified by specialists” Russian.

A refusal will be considered a “rude and hostile provocation”, added Russian diplomacy in its press release.

The UN also called on Tuesday for a “thorough, transparent, independent and impartial” investigation by the Russian authorities into this “very serious crime” committed against Mr. Navalny.

Alexei Navalny, the number one opponent in the Kremlin known for his anti-corruption investigations and the organization of numerous demonstrations, emerged Monday from the artificial coma in which he was plunged, nearly three weeks after being hospitalized.

According to the Berlin Charité Hospital, he “reacts when spoken to” and will “gradually” stop being on life support. But despite this encouraging news, his doctors do not rule out that he bears long-term consequences of this “heavy poisoning” established by a German military laboratory.

While calls to sanction Russia grew in the West, the Kremlin assured that “any attempt to associate Russia in any way with what has happened is unacceptable”.

The nerve agent Novichok had previously been used against the former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in 44 in England. The main suspect is the GRU, the Russian military intelligence, according to the British authorities.

This case had already led to sanctions against Russia, which had denied any involvement. Other open opponents of the Kremlin have been victims of suspected or confirmed poisonings. Each time Moscow has rejected all responsibility.