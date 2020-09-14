navalny-affair:-berlin-and-paris-increase-their-pressure-on-moscow

(Berlin) Berlin and Paris stepped up their pressure on Moscow on Monday after French and Swedish laboratories confirmed the poisoning of opponent Alexei Navalny in Novichok.

The German government reiterated “the appeal to Russia to clarify what happened,” warned Angela Merkel’s government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Emmanuel Macron spoke on Monday morning with Vladimir Putin and asked him that “all light be shed, without delay” on the opponent’s “assassination attempt”.

“A clarification is necessary from Russia within the framework of a credible and transparent investigation”, asked the French president to his Russian counterpart, who in return denounced the “unsubstantiated” accusations and did not based “on nothing”.

Chemical weapon

A German military laboratory had already concluded on September 3 that Alexeï Navalny, aged 44, had been poisoned by the Novichok , which Moscow disputes.

To support the thesis of the use of this powerful nerve agent, the German government therefore “asked other European partners, namely France and Sweden, to independently verify the German evidence”, government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced on Monday.

“The results of this examination by special laboratories in France and Sweden are now available and confirm the German evidence”, he revealed.

In Sweden, the highly toxic substances laboratory of the Swedish Defense Research Agency, headquartered in Umea, analyzed the samples.

Besides Russia, “it is unlikely that another country signatory to the Convention (on the prohibition of chemical weapons) can obtain” this nerve agent, commented to AFP Asa Scott, the head division for defense and security within this agency.

With a German military laboratory, there are now “three laboratories which have independently provided proof that a nerve agent of the Novichok group is the cause of the poisoning of Mr. Navalny”, for his part summarized Mr. Seibert.

This substance had already been used against the former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in 2018 in England, according to the British authorities .

Considered a chemical weapon, Novichok is most often in the form of a fine powder capable of penetrating the pores of the skin or the respiratory tract.

Its use “constitutes a serious violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons”, signed in 44, thus recalled Monday the spokesperson for the German government.

Berlin has “therefore called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in analyzing the evidence in the Navalny case,” Seibert warned.

The OPCW thus “took samples (from the body) of Mr. Navalny and took the necessary measures to have them analyzed by the reference laboratories of the OPCW”, specifies Mr. Seibert.

Symbolic victory

“We are in close contact with our European partners about the next steps,” Mr. Seibert also recalled.

The issue of sanctions remains on the table, as does the future of the project, led by Russia and several European countries, primarily Germany, of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

On the Russian side, the police announced on Friday that they wanted to question Alexeï Navalny in Germany, victim, according to his supporters, of intentional poisoning, the 14 August during a trip to Siberia.

Mr. Putin again demanded Monday that Berlin provide “the biological samples” that allowed German specialists to point the finger at a Novichok-type substance.

The Russian authorities state that their analyzes, carried out during the hospitalization of the opponent in Omsk (Siberia), before his transfer to Germany, had not revealed any toxic substance in Mr. Navalny.

The Russian opponent, who has long denounced the corruption of Russian elites, was brought out of an artificial coma on September 7. However, it is still too early to know if he will have any consequences, the Berlin Charité Hospital has warned on several occasions, where he is being treated.

Mr. Navalny’s allies claimed Sunday victories in regional elections in two Siberian cities, including a symbolic one in Tomsk, where he was poisoned, according to his relatives.