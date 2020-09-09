Narcotics Scanner Market by Technology Advancements and Global Outlook 2020-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Narcotics Scanner Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The narcotics scanner market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Narcotics Scanner market profiled in the report:– OSI Systems Inc.

– Bruker Corporation

– FLIR Systems Inc.

– Aventura Technologies Inc.

– Safran SA

– Argos Security Services Inc.

– LaserShield Systems Inc.

– L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems Inc.

– Smiths Detection Inc.

– Klipper Enterprises

– Chemring Group PLC

– Teknicom Solutions Ltd

– Mistral Solutions Pvt Ltd

Global Narcotics Scanner Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Table-top

Handheld

Walkthrough

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Airport

Public Transportation

Defense and Military

Law Enforcement

Regional Analysis For Narcotics Scanner Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Market Trends

Airport Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Airports find maximum applications of narcotics scanners, and hence, it is expected to witness significant growth for the market. The devices and machines used for airport security purposes use science from many different fields.

– The hand-held metal detector and narcotics devices are increasingly being used in airports around the US to identify illegal drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, etc. Since these devices provide fast and accurate drug identification and prosecution of people involved in the trade, the market is expected to experience growth in the coming years.

– The high-tech machines excel at detecting tiny packets of illegal drugs hidden on a person’s body or in a pocket. According to Dwayne Beird, Transportation Security Administration, scanners used in airports are always operational, and the machines tipped off authorities to more than 80 people who were trying to smuggle drugs or sometimes weapons through airport security,

– In April, TSA stated there were 60 cases of illegal items hidden on folks. With only 20 or so more incidents since then, it would seem many high fliers have figured out how to beat the system or just left their goodies at home.

