Mobile Satellite Services Market Research Report-Industry Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2020

Mobile satellite services (MSS) are the telecom services provided to mobile users with the help of satellite technology to establish communication between portable terminals or mobile devices. The availability of mobile communication beyond the terrestrial-based wireless system is a salient feature of MSS. The cost of mobile devices and the poor connection between mobile devices are key drawbacks of these services. MSS is used for emergencies such as distress, natural disasters, war zones, and breakdown of emergency communication.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Globalstar Inc., Ericsson Inc., Inmarsat PLC, EchoStar Mobile Limited, Iridium Communications Inc., Intelsat S.A, Thuraya TelecommunicationsÊCompany, ViaSatÊUK Limited, ORBCOMM EuropeÊHolding BV

Market Insights:

The mobile satellite services market was valued at USD 3502.08 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5024.28 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The usage of satellite communication services for IoT, as well as in the disaster management areas in developed regions, is expected to boost the market studied, over the forecast period. Mobile satellites services can find space for a various range of applications, including telecommunication, weather prediction, and navigation, military intelligence, and space exploration. Additionally, augmenting 5G mobile networks with next-generation satellite capabilities helps the mobile satellite operators in playing a vital role in the emerging 5G ecosystem.

Until recently, the MSS frequency bands were separate from the bands used for terrestrial cellular, because of, which the mobile user either needed a dual frequency band handset or two separate handsets. However, in the past decade, several system planners have proposed that segments of the MSS frequency bands be used for both terrestrial cellular and satellite communications so that the handsets might be simplified and the users service is always through the same service provider.

Interoperability is described as the ability of diverse information systems, devices, and applications to connect, in a synchronized manner, inter and intra organizational boundaries to access, exchange, and cooperatively use the data amongst stakeholders. Data exchange architectures and standards allow relevant data to be shared effectively and securely, within all applicable settings and with relevant stakeholders (including with the person whose information is being shared).

Optimally, interoperability facilitates the connections and integrations across these communication systems to occur regardless of the datas origin or destination and ensures the data are usable and readily available to share without additional intervention by the end user. In the mobile satellite services market, the connection can happen between fixed satellite services to MSS or others as well. It requires the facilities to have the interoperability; otherwise, the function may fail.

Industry Analysis:

Voice Segment is expected to register a Significant Growth

Companies are offering portable and fixed phone services that provide essential voice calls and messaging, for businesses operating in remote regions across the world. These voice services can be used on land, at sea, and in the air. They utilize advanced satellite communications network, offering clear voice quality and minimal call drop out.

For government agencies, voice mobile satellite services are an effective solution to manage coast guards and forest rangers, allowing them to help people on the borders and the islands. This is necessary during natural disasters.

Apart from government agencies, businesses adopt voice satellite services to ensure continuous, uninterrupted communications for their crews in the fishery, mining, transport, construction, and tourism industries. Individual customers also benefit from voice satellite services, especially those who are always on the move or working in areas without cellular networks.

Companies support polar adventurers by providing them with voice satellite services, which enable satellite connectivity for mobile devices where terrestrial networks cannot reach. For instance, Polar adventurer Antony Jinman used Iridium GO! on his Antarctica trip.

Companies are also adopting voice-based mobile satellite services to keep their employees connected with their families and close friends. For instance, Inmarsat offers one of the services called ChatCard, which helps to reduce feelings of isolation at sea, by giving crewmembers the freedom to stay in touch with family and friends, anywhere.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

North America, among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, is one of the largest markets for mobile satellite services. The growth in demand from end-user industries, such as government, maritime, aviation, among others, is boosting the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the region has advanced foothold technological infrastructure and improved network connectivity.

The government agencies in the region have taken significant efforts to introduce new satellite and navigation systems, which have further boosted the growth of the satcom industry. For instance, in June 2018, the U.S. Air Force awarded the contract of USD 130 million to SpaceX for the launch of Air Force Space Command Satellite (AFSPC) -52 satellites in the late FY2020.

Recently, SES GS announced that the U.S. General Services Administrations Future Satellite Communications Service Acquisition (FCSA) program had awarded SES Government Solutions the spot on the Complex Commercial Satellite Communications Solutions contract (CS3).

This will allow the U.S. Government to take advantage of most innovative offerings, including high throughput connectivity on multi-orbit satellite fleet. Complex solutions will have any combination of fixed and mobile satellite services, service-enabling authorizations, components, and ancillary equipment, such as terminals, teleports, and peripherals.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

