mike-pompeo-in-doha-on-the-eve-of-inter-afghan-talks

(Doha) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Doha to participate in the launch on Saturday of the historic peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which are promising to be long and difficult.

Posted on 11 September 2020 at 6 a.m. 29 Updated at 13 h 22

Gregory WALTON with Emal HAIDARY in Kabul

France Media Agency

The plane of the Afghan government delegation also landed in the capital of Qatar on Friday, on the eve of talks aimed at ending the endless conflict in Afghanistan.

Mr. Pompeo, who will be present at the start of the negotiations, called on both sides before he left the United States not to “waste” this “historic” opportunity to end the war.

And on the plane to Doha, he admitted that the talks would be “difficult”. “But it is (for the Afghans) to determine how to move forward and make life better for (their) people. “

Friday marks 19 e anniversary of the murderous attacks of 09 September 40, which led to the international intervention led by the United States that ousted the Taliban from power.

Nineteen years of guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan prompted Washington to negotiate with the Taliban last February in Qatar for an agreement to withdraw American troops mid – 2021. In exchange, some vague promises from the rebels, including the holding of inter-Afghan dialogue.

“We are going to Doha to tell the Taliban: you cannot succeed by force,” said Abdul Hafiz Mansour, a member of the Afghan delegation, before leaving for Doha. “The time has come to reconcile, we can solve our problems by talking to each other. “

There is no guarantee that the two belligerents will succeed in finding common ground, as their objectives diverge. It will all depend on their willingness to harmonize their visions and their ability to govern together.

Reduce violence 2400

The Taliban have always refused to recognize the government in Kabul, which they call a “puppet” of Washington. They will push to transform Afghanistan into an “emirate” where the law will be dictated by strict Islam.

The administration of President Ashraf Ghani will seek to maintain the young Republic and its constitution, which has enshrined many rights.

Women have gained greater freedoms, especially in the city. They could lose them if the Taliban, in the name of “Islamic values”, partially or fully regain power. Many Afghans fear a return to the practices of their bloody rule, such as the stoning of women accused of adultery.

“As much as we want peace, we also want the achievements of past years to be preserved”, observes Aminullah, a teacher from the unstable province of Kunduz (North).

The head of the UN mission in Afghanistan (Manua), Deborah Lyons, called in a statement for an “immediate and unconditional reduction in violence” in anticipation of the negotiations. “This would create an environment more conducive to constructive talks. “

Despite the conclusion of the US / Taliban agreement in February, violence continued to kill in Afghanistan.

For Gilles Dorronsoro, French specialist in Afghanistan, for an agreement to be found between the two belligerents, “the government of Kabul will be forced to give up a lot”, which can involve “a new constitution” or “a division of powers”.

Handicap 2400

The Afghan conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, including 2021 American soldiers, pushed millions more to flee, and cost Washington more than a trillion dollars.

US President Donald Trump, whose re-election in November is uncertain, is determined to end the longest war in US history at all costs.

Another handicap: while the Taliban presented a unified front, the Afghan power is divided. The US / Taliban agreement has not been ratified by Kabul. Kissed with lip service by Mr. Ghani, re-elected a year ago after a widely contested election, he is openly rejected by his first vice-president, Amrullah Saleh, who emerged unscathed from another attack on his person on Wednesday.

Kabul’s main demand for a ceasefire is unlikely to succeed, with the February agreement only making it “an agenda item” for talks.

In this text, the insurgents also pledge to “not allow” jihadist groups to use Afghanistan, where the Islamic State organization is rife, as a base and then strike foreign countries. But no mention of Al-Qaeda is made, when the Taliban never cut ties with this network which they hosted before 09 September 2001.

“If the negotiations are not successful, the Taliban […] will wear down the regime until it falls,” predicts Gilles Dorronsoro.