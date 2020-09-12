Microfluidic Devices Market 2020-2026 || Leading Players – Carville Limited; inziGn Pte Ltd.; MicroLab Devices; ARaymond; MICROLIQUID; Epigem Limited; LioniX International

A proficient data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in this Microfluidic Devices Market report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. The document is a meticulous analysis of existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This market research report endows with the plentiful insights and business solutions that will support to stay ahead of the competition. The most precise way to forecast what future holds is to understand the trend today and hence Microfluidic Devices Marketing report has been structured by chewing over numerous fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario.

Global microfluidic devices market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the demand for POCT testing as well as an increase in the application areas of microfluidic devices in genomics and proteomics.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microfluidic devices market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Fluidigm Corporation; RainDance Technologies, Inc.; Cepheid; Blacktrace Holdings Limited; Micronit Micro Technologies B.V.; BD; MICRUX; uFluidix; Elveflow; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Carville Limited; inziGn Pte Ltd.; MicroLab Devices; ARaymond; MICROLIQUID; Epigem Limited; LioniX International; Little Things Factory GmbH; microfluidic ChipShop GmbH; Micralyne, Inc. MEMS Foundary and Lunaphore Technologies among others.

Market Definition: Global Microfluidic Devices Market

Microfluidic devices are the instruments, consumables and medical devices that are utilized in the field of microfluidics. These devices are used in the controlling, monitoring and manipulation of fluids at the micro level generally at a sub-millimeter scale. This field is currently being utilized in the development of medicine, protein crystallization and cell biology research. These devices therefore result in improvement of healthcare services and resulting in better treatment services being provided to the patient.

Segmentation: Global Microfluidic Devices Market

Microfluidic Devices Market : By Material

Glass

Polymer

Silicon

Others

Microfluidic Devices Market : By Applications

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Microfluidic Devices Market : By End-Users

Point-Of-Care-Testing (POCT)

Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research

Drug Delivery

Analytical Devices

Clinical & Veterinary Diagnosis

Environment & Industrial

Microfluidic Devices Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Microfluidic Devices Market:

In February 2019, Lunaphore Technologies announced the launch of their CE marked product for immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining. The product is an automated reagent delivery system branded as “LabSat” and complies with all the regulations presented by the authorities of the European Union. The accuracy and high-speed operations are achieved with the help of innovative microfluidic device processor which is the basis for the operation of the device. The microfluidic technology which is patented enables significant reduction in the incubation time

In April 2016, ARaymond and Leti announced that they had entered into a joint initiative for the advancements and production of medical devices, focusing on microfluidic cartridges. The collaboration will focus on the development of cartridges so that the time taken for the detection of results and costs associated can be significantly reduced. This collaboration will give complement to both organizations’ strengths helping in the faster introduction of medical devices and innovative solutions

Microfluidic Devices Market Drivers

Improvements in the manufacturing processes of these devices is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growing levels of research conducted for the production of these devices from polymeric materials is also expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Reduction in the sizes of chips, essentially resulting in miniaturization of devices is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Microfluidic Devices Market Restraints

Presence of strict regulations in the market presented by the authorities of different regions regarding the approvals and commercialization of the product are factors restraining the growth of the market

Complications with the surface chemistry and geometrical issues with these devices is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Opportunities in the Microfluidic Devices Market Report :

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 20XX-20XX to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Microfluidic Devices Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

