MEMS Combo Sensors Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope 2020-2026

The global MEMS combo sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.74% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global MEMS Combo Sensors market profiled in the report:– Honeywell International, Inc.

– Bosch Sensortec GmbH

– Analog Devices, Inc.

– Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

– InvenSense, Inc.

– Panasonic Corporation

– KIONIX, Inc.

– MEMSIC, Inc.

– Microchip Technology, Inc.

– NXP Semiconductors

– Safran Colibrys SA

– STMicroelectronics NV

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Connected Handheld and Wearable Devices is Expected to Drive the Market

– The global number of smartphone users is increasing significantly, and along with it, the demand for wearable devices is growing as well. According to Newzoo the number of smartphone users during fiscal 2018 stood at 3 billion and is expected to reach 3.8 billion users by 2021.

– The increasing popularity of handheld devices for gaming purposes is expected to drive the market for MEMS combo sensors, the popularity of mobile gaming is increasing significantly. According to DeviceAtlas the worldwide spending on mobile gaming is expected to surpass USD 80 billion by 2020.

– The increasing popularity of wearable devices owing to the global trend of health-conscious lifestyle and adoption of health data tracking applications is expected to drive the market for MEMS combo sensors market. According to CISCO Systems, there will be 1.1 billion wearable devices globally by 2022.

Global MEMS Combo Sensors Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Accelerometer

Inertial Measurement Units (IMU)

Magnetometer

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Regional Analysis For MEMS Combo Sensors Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

MEMS Combo Sensors Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of MEMS Combo Sensors Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

