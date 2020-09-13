melbourne:-more-than-70-protesters-opposed-to-health-restrictions-arrested

(Melbourne) Australian police arrested more than 45 in Melbourne on Sunday who had violated orders to stay at home to protest against the measures restriction in force to curb the coronavirus epidemic.

Posted on 09 September 2020 at 7am 30

France Media Agency

Some 250 people took part in this illegal demonstration, responding to a call made on social networks by groups following conspiracy theories.

They ignored official warnings and public health regulations to gather at Queen Victoria Market, in the center of the nation’s second largest city, to call for the lifting of several weeks of confinement.

They were greeted by a large police force and clashes with the riot police broke out in the alleys of the market.

The police arrested 70 people and fined 176 others, claiming in a statement that “many demonstrators were aggressive and had made threats against the police.”

Last weekend, rallies were held across Australia as part of this movement called “Freedom Day” to protest what some believe to be an overreaction of the government to the pandemic.

This demonstration in Melbourne comes on the eve of an easing from Monday of the strictest measures in force in the city, with a curfew starting an hour later at 21 h, a two-hour permission to play sports and the creation of small “social bubbles” for people living alone.

Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews, who previously called the protesters “selfish”, said on Sunday his state could not afford to reopen too quickly.

“We cannot open now and remain open. It would not be safe, it would not be smart, ”he stressed.

The curfew measures, visit restrictions and the ban on travel over five kilometers will remain in force at least until 26 October.

Despite this second wave affecting the state of Victoria, Australia has managed the coronavirus epidemic rather well, which has allowed some regions to lift the measures in force.

The country, which has 21 millions of inhabitants, has registered some 26 600 cases and 810 deaths, mostly in Melbourne and its suburbs.