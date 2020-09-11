Medical Writing Market 2020-2026 Worldwide Report || Leading Players – Covance Inc, IQVIA., OMICS International, Certara, SIRO Clinpharm, Quanticate, InClin, Inc., Intertek Group plc

An international Medical Writing Market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which will ultimately assist them in boosting their return on investment (ROI). The business report also provides CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Explicit and state-of-the-art information have been given in this Medical Writing Market report which helps Healthcare industry to be knowledgeable about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already present in the market.

Global medical writing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.85 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for drug related information and increasing demand for preparation of drafts of new patents.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical writing market are Parexel International Corporation., Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH, Freyr, CACTUS Communications, Covance Inc, IQVIA., OMICS International, Certara, SIRO Clinpharm, Quanticate, InClin, Inc., Intertek Group plc, ICON plc, Cardinal Health., MakroCare., IF Medical Writing SASU, InfocusRx, inc., APCER Life Sciences, Inc., Pearl Pathways, LLC., Insight Medical Writing., SGS SA and others

Market Definition: Global Medical Writing Market

Medical writing is a process which consists of information related to drug advancement process, safety and regulatory information and other information related to the research methodologies. This documents is usually made by medical writer who make sure that it consist of information related to product use, research outcome and other information. They are widely used in applications in project management, pharmacovigilance, clinical data management etc.

Medical Writing Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Medical Writing Market:

In April 2019, Whitsell Innovations, Inc. announced that they have acquired Pharmakey, LLC so that they can expand their planned consulting services and full electronic submissions. The main aim is to meet the need and requirement of the company for regulatory decision-making and significant writing

In August 2018, Syneos Health, Inc announced that they have acquired Kinapse which will help the company to expand their safety, regulatory and pharmacovigilance consulting and operations. It will also help the company to strengthen their medical writing, clinical trial transparency, quality operations and consulting capabilities in the areas of R&D providing high value solutions to the customers

Medical Writing Market : Competitive Analysis

Global medical writing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical writing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

