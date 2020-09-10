Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Research Global Status Forecast by Geography Type Application 2016 – 2026

“Medical Adhesive Tapes Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is the major reason for the expansion of this market”.

Rising incidence of Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAIs), product line extensions from manufacturers, increasing innovation, concern about patient safety among clinicians, and development of single patient use tapes. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the use of medical tapes for securement among physicians and patients and rising incidence of wounds, burns, and injuries is expected to boost the revenue growth of the global medical tapes market in the near future. Lack of proper guidelines for selection and use of medical tapes in various geographies are factors likely to restrain revenue growth of the global medical tapes market.

Major key players are:

• 3M

• Johnson & Johnson

• Smith & Nephew

• Medtronic

• Nitto Medical

• Cardinal Health

• Henkel

• Beiersdorf

• Udaipur Surgicals

• Medline Medical

• Hartmann

• Molnlycke

• BSN

• DYNAREX

• McKesson

• DUKAL

• Winner Medical

• PiaoAn Group

• HaiNuo

• 3L Medical

• Nanfang Medical

• Qiaopai Medical

• Huazhou PSA

• Longer

• Shandong Cheerain Medical

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Segmentation:

By Resin Type

• Acrylic

• Rubber

• Silicone

• Others

By Backing Material

• Paper

• Fabric

• Plastic

• Others

By Application

• Surgery

• Hygiene

• Wound Dressing

• Secure IV Lines

• Ostomy Seal

• Splint

• Bandages

• Diagnostic

• Other Applications

By Region

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Latin America

• Rest of World

Competitive Landscape:

• Tier 1 players- established companies in the market with a major market share

• Tier 2 players

• Emerging players which are growing rapidly

• New Entrants

FutureWise Takeaways:

• Growth prospects

• SWOT analysis

• Key trends

• Key data points affecting market growth

Objectives of the Study:

• To provide with an exhaustive analysis of healthcare adhesive tapes market based on application, backing material, resin type and region

• To deliver comprehensive information on factors impacting market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific restraints)

• To evaluate and forecast the overall market

• To predict the market size, in key regions (along with countries)—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East

• To record evaluate and competitive landscape mapping- product launches, technological advancements, mergers and expansions

• Profiling of companies to evaluate their market shares, strategies, financials and core competencies

Intended Audience

Medical adhesives manufacturers

Traders and distributors of medical adhesives chemicals

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

Market drivers

Flourishing medical tourism industry in APAC

Market drivers

Flourishing medical tourism industry in APAC

Market challenges

Increasing cost pressure on manufacturers

Market challenges

Increasing cost pressure on manufacturers

Market trends

Shift to environment-friendly, green products

Market trends

Shift to environment-friendly, green products

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Content:

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Research Report 2020-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Medical Adhesive Tapes Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Medical Adhesive Tapes Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Medical Adhesive Tapes Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Chapter 9: Medical Adhesive Tapes Continue to TOC

