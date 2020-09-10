Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Research Global Status Forecast by Geography Type Application 2016 – 2026

“Medical Adhesive Tapes Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is the major reason for the expansion of this market”.
Rising incidence of Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAIs), product line extensions from manufacturers, increasing innovation, concern about patient safety among clinicians, and development of single patient use tapes. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the use of medical tapes for securement among physicians and patients and rising incidence of wounds, burns, and injuries is expected to boost the revenue growth of the global medical tapes market in the near future. Lack of proper guidelines for selection and use of medical tapes in various geographies are factors likely to restrain revenue growth of the global medical tapes market.
Major key players are:
• 3M
• Johnson & Johnson
• Smith & Nephew
• Medtronic
• Nitto Medical
• Cardinal Health
• Henkel
• Beiersdorf
• Udaipur Surgicals
• Medline Medical
• Hartmann
• Molnlycke
• BSN
• DYNAREX
• McKesson
• DUKAL
• Winner Medical
• PiaoAn Group
• HaiNuo
• 3L Medical
• Nanfang Medical
• Qiaopai Medical
• Huazhou PSA
• Longer
• Shandong Cheerain Medical
Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Segmentation:
By Resin Type
• Acrylic
• Rubber
• Silicone
• Others
By Backing Material
• Paper
• Fabric
• Plastic
• Others
By Application
• Surgery
• Hygiene
• Wound Dressing
• Secure IV Lines
• Ostomy Seal
• Splint
• Bandages
• Diagnostic
• Other Applications
By Region
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• Latin America
• Rest of World
Competitive Landscape:
• Tier 1 players- established companies in the market with a major market share
• Tier 2 players
• Emerging players which are growing rapidly
• New Entrants
FutureWise Takeaways:
• Growth prospects
• SWOT analysis
• Key trends
• Key data points affecting market growth
Objectives of the Study:
• To provide with an exhaustive analysis of healthcare adhesive tapes market based on application, backing material, resin type and region
• To deliver comprehensive information on factors impacting market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific restraints)
• To evaluate and forecast the overall market
• To predict the market size, in key regions (along with countries)—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East
• To record evaluate and competitive landscape mapping- product launches, technological advancements, mergers and expansions
• Profiling of companies to evaluate their market shares, strategies, financials and core competencies
Intended Audience
- Medical adhesives manufacturers
- Traders and distributors of medical adhesives chemicals
- Research and development institutes
- Potential investors
- Raw material suppliers
- Nationalized laboratories
Market drivers
- Flourishing medical tourism industry in APAC
- For a full, detailed list, view the full report
Market challenges
- Increasing cost pressure on manufacturers
- For a full, detailed list, view the full report
Market trends
- Shift to environment-friendly, green products
- For a full, detailed list, view the full report
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
