massive-evacuations-in-the-face-of-deadly-fires-in-the-western-united-states

(Clovis and Los Angeles) Firefighters continued Thursday to fight more than a hundred fires that have devastated for days the west coast of the United States, where they have killed at least eight people , including an infant, and forced tens of thousands of residents to flee the flames.

Posted on 09 September 2020 at 12 h 45 Updated at 20 h 42

Javier TOVAR and Laurent BANGUET

France Media Agency

In northwestern California, the fire called “August Complex Fire”, an assembly of 29 fires that affected the forest of Mendocino from 10 August, officially became the largest Thursday in history in that state, with over 86 000 hectares.

The fires are spread from Washington State in the north, bordering Canada, to San Diego, on the Mexican border, fueled by chronic drought and strong winds which were weakening on Thursday.

In Oregon, where at least five towns were “significantly destroyed” and some 37 000 people evacuated, Governor Kate Brown said that in just three days, the flames had consumed double the vegetation that burns on average in a year.

“We have never seen out of control fires of such magnitude in our state,” she said during a press conference, without being able to give an updated assessment of the victims.

The day before, M me

Brown had warned that it was to be expected “To many losses, in terms of buildings and human lives”. Local authorities have so far recorded three deaths in Oregon.

In Molalla, one of the many towns south of Portland threatened by fires, police were on Thursday door-to-door to urge all residents to vacate the area, according to instructions.

” It’s very hard. It’s one thing to leave your house, it’s another to be told that you have to leave, ”said Denise Pentz, met by AFP as she hastily piled up her belongings in a room. trailer.

“This is where my children grew up. It’s at my house. But the most important thing is that my babies, my husband, my dog, my cat, that all my neighbors are made safe, ”she adds.

“Reddened” mountain 9000

In California, three people died in Butte County, already ravaged by gigantic fires that had caused 45 victims in November 1987, and a fourth in a remote and wild region near Oregon.

Further south, near Fresno, many other residents also had to flee in a few minutes.

Tina Rose, 20 years, thus abandoned her house after having seen the mountain “redden” under the effect of the fires. “We were packing everything up and we could hear the propane tanks exploding. When we heard the second, we were like ‘we have to run in case the fire accelerates’, because you never know, ”she told an AFP reporter.

“It’s something you never want to relive again”, loose the young woman, who found refuge near Fresno, in her brother-in-law’s house, full of children and animals evacuated.

The Creek Fire has already burned more than 45 000 hectares, sowing desolation in its path: charred car carcasses, houses of which only the brick chimney remains …

Approximately 200 buildings were destroyed, according to California firefighters, who deployed nearly 1000 men to fight the flames.

Faced with the fire, several thousand people were evacuated, operations made even more difficult by the coronavirus epidemic.

“We placed (in the shelter) more than 600 people on Tuesday evening and the previous evening”, Red Cross spokesperson Cindy Huge explained to Fresno.

“We will not give up” 9000

More than 200 000 hectares went up in smoke in Washington state, according to Governor Jay Inslee, who on Thursday denounced the catastrophic consequences of climate change.

“We will not give up the future of this state in the face of climate change,” he said on Twitter. “I will think about these fires and their impacts on our populations when we make our next decisions to fight climate change,” he added.

The governor also saluted the memory of a one-year-old baby found by rescue teams from his parents who were seriously burned who were trying to escape the blaze, at around 200 km from Seattle. “The child’s family and community will never be the same again,” said Jay Inslee.

In California, more than twenty fires are raging and this year the fire has consumed more than 10 500 km 2 in the State, a record since this data was collected in 1987.

Near Los Angeles, the “Bobcat Fire”, still out of control, devastated more than 9000 hectares, according to firefighters .