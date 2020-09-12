malian-junta-commits-to-18-month-transition

(Bamako) The head of the Malian junta, Colonel Assimi Goïta, pledged on Saturday to establish a government to restore civilian power within 18 months , After the adoption of a transition “charter”.

France Media Agency

Experts appointed by the junta which overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on 18 on August adopted this “charter” after three days of discussions in Bamako between political figures, civil society and the military.

“We make a commitment to you to spare no effort in the implementation of all of these resolutions in the exclusive interest of the Malian people”, declared Colonel Goïta.

“We ask and hope for the understanding, support and accompaniment of the international community in this correct and diligent implementation of the charter and the roadmap of the transition”, he added.

“The results you have achieved allow me to hope for the advent of a new, democratic, secular, prosperous Mali, based on work, social justice and equality”, told the participants. head of the junta.

Some of Mali’s international partners, starting with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), are calling for the return of civilians in a maximum of one year, after a transition led by civilians.

The ECOWAS, which imposed an embargo on trade and financial flows on Mali, gave the junta until Tuesday to appoint a civilian president and prime minister.