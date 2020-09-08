Luxury Car Leasing Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players like Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Movida Car Rental, Car Inc,

Global luxury Car Leasing Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Global Luxury Car Leasing Market By Product Type (Short-Term Rental, Long-Term Rental, Finance Leasing), Application (Airport, Off-Airport), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Luxury Car Leasing Market report which provides clear insights into Market. Study with depth analysis, describing about the Service & Industry demand and explain market outlook and status to 2027 The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the memorization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are dominating the Market by its Growth, Share Values and Many More

Competitive Analysis: Global Luxury Car Leasing Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Sixt, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A., Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Movida Car Rental, Car Inc, Fox Rent A Car, Uber Technologies, Inc., Unidas, among others.

Recent Developments

In March 2019, Ola and Hyundai Motor Group announced a strategic partnership under which Kia Motors Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company will invest in Ola for setting up a Smart Mobility Solutions Provider. With this collaboration, all the three companies will develop a unique fleet and mobility solutions.

In February 2019, a partnership was announced by Nordea Finance and ALD Automotive to launch their mobility services for both medium and small-sized enterprises (SMEs) and also for the private individuals of Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Major Regions play vital role in Luxury Car Leasing Markets are:-

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

