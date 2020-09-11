Linear Alkyl benzene (LAB) Market Analysis, Growth And Business Outlook 2026 | Formosan Union Chemical Corporation, Honeywell, Huntsman Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation

The global linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period, 2018 – 2023. Linear alkyl benzene, an organic compound, is an intermediary in the production of surfactants, which is mainly used in detergents. LAB removes oil and fatty soil absorbed into the fabric, textile or any other material. LAB is mostly used to manufacture LAS to produce detergents, house cleaners, fabric softeners, and soap bars.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064509/global-linear-alkyl-benzene-lab-market-segmented-application-and-geography-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Manufactures-

CEPSA Quimica SA, De Smet Ballestra, Emirates Linear Alkyl Benzene FZCO – EMALAB, Farabi Petrochemicals, Formosan Union Chemical Corporation, Honeywell, Huntsman Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, ISU Chemical, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy

Industry Analysis:

High Demand for Synthetic Detergent

Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) is used as surfactant in dilute solutions for their cleaning properties. Linear alkyl benzene is derived from petroleum and is the major detergent being used today, because of its low cost. LAB is the basic raw material for production of most widely used detergent. The need to remain healthy and disease free plays a vital role in the usage of detergents, household & laundry cleaners. As disposable income increases, the purchasing power of consumers is also rising. As the population is increasing, the number of houses, hospitals and other public infrastructure are also increasing, fueling the demand for cleaning products. Beside these, there exist high demand for LAB from industrial and household cleaning sector.

Surfactant Dominates the Market

Linear alkylbenzene sulfonic acid (LABSA) is the largest-volume synthetic surfactant because of its relatively low cost, good performance. LAB is straight chained and can be dried to a stable powder, which are biodegradable. LAB is also required for the manufacturing of LABSA and linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS), which comprises the largest global share in synthetic surfactant sector. About 83-87% of LAS is being used in household detergents, dishwashing liquids, laundry liquids, laundry powders, and other household cleaners. Heavy-duty laundry liquids are used for blankets, carpets, and bed-sheets while light-duty laundry liquids are used for regular clothes. Industrial, institutional, and commercial cleaners account for most of the other applications.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064509/global-linear-alkyl-benzene-lab-market-segmented-application-and-geography-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/discount?Mode=21

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

In terms of consumption, APAC is the largest market for LAB and is expected to witness the fastest-growth during the forecast period. Several reasons, such as rising industrialization, increase in disposable income, awareness about hygiene, and increasing population are fostering the global market for LAB in this region. Developing countries, such as China, and India are expected to create opportunities for the market, owing to the growing demand for cleaners

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Linear Alkyl benzene (LAB) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com