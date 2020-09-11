Light Duty Vehicle Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2026 Top Key Players SUBARU CORPORATION; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; ASTON MARTIN; Volkswagen AG; Ferrari S.p.A.;

Light Duty Vehicle Market Research Report’, the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The study is inclusive of a well-elaborated, extensive scrutiny of this industry alongside major parameters that may most likely have an influence on the market commercialization matrix. Global Light Duty Vehicle Market report encompasses thorough analysis of market with respect to several factors about industry that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. The report presents you with the CAGR value fluctuations for the specific forecasted period which helps decide costing and investment strategies. For market segmentation study, a market of potential customers is divided into groups or segments based on different characteristics such as end user and geographical region. This Light Duty Vehicle market report brings to you precise and exact market research information that drives your business into the right direction. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Light Duty Vehicle market are Hyundai Motor Company; Tata Motors; SUBARU CORPORATION; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; ASTON MARTIN; Volkswagen AG; Ferrari S.p.A.; AB Volvo; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, Mazda Motor Corporation among others.

light duty vehicle market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.59% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovations and advancements autonomous vehicles, along with focus of various manufacturers to shift to electric vehicle product range.

Global Light Duty Vehicle Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Growing demand from various consumers regarding light-weight vehicles which can provide higher fuel efficiency; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High levels of demand for pick-up trucks in the different geographical regions is expected to propel the market growth

Continued focus of vehicle manufacturers to incorporate their products with various connectivity components to enhance their features providing advanced technological services; this is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant expansion of logistics services especially with the boom of e-commerce industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the lack of spare part availability of these vehicles is expected to hinder the growth of the market

One of the major factors restraining the growth of light duty vehicles market is the lack of ease in driving pickup trucks, with a majority of these vehicles costing higher maintenance and movement costs

Global Light Duty Vehicle Market Segmentation:

By Type

Passenger Car

Van

Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

Pickup Truck

By Fuel Type

Diesel

Gasoline

Hybrid

Electric

By Transmission

Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

