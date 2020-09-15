Li-Fraumeni Syndrome Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Global Li-Fraumeni Syndrome market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market

According to the Orphanet, an estimated prevalence of Li-Fraumeni syndrome is 1 in every 10,000-25,000 in the U.K. and 1/20,000 in the United States. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Li-Fraumeni syndrome is a cancer predisposition syndrome associated a high lifetime cumulative risk of certain types of cancer including sarcomas (cancers of muscle, bone or connective tissue), breast cancer, brain tumors, leukemia and adrenocortical carcinoma. It is caused by mutation in the TP53 gene and is inherited in an autosomal dominant manner. These genes are responsible for suppressing the tumor. Mutation in this gene allows cells to divide in an uncontrolled way and form tumors.

Market Drivers

Increase number of special designation from the regulatory authority is propelling the growth of this market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Advancement in radiation therapy is drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Global Li-Fraumeni syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Li-Fraumeni syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Li-Fraumeni syndrome market are Cotinga Pharmaceuticals, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, Nordion (Canada) Inc, BD, Mevion Medical Systems, Theragenics Corporation, IntraOp Medical, Inc, and others

