lebanon:-demonstration-near-the-presidential-palace,-40-days-after-the-explosion

(Beirut) Several hundred Lebanese organized a march to the presidential palace on Saturday to denounce the carelessness of the state and the lack of progress in the investigation into the deadly explosion at the port of Beirut, 40 days after the tragedy that devastated part of the capital.

Left from the courthouse in Beirut where they had gathered at the beginning of the afternoon, the demonstrators, some with Lebanese flags in black, marched to the road leading to the presidential palace, but were stopped by a large military device, according to AFP photographers.

Shouting slogans from the protest movement born last fall against the entire ruling class accused of corruption and incompetence, some protesters called for the resignation of President Michel Aoun.

Hundreds of supporters of the head of state had also gathered in the area, and the army tried to buffer the two camps.

Clashes broke out between some demonstrators and the army, which fired in the air to disperse the protesters.

“It is not possible that after an explosion like that of August 4, no one has yet been tried, the country is collapsing and they continue to share” the cake, lamented to AFP Layal Tohmé, a demonstrator, alluding to the ruling political class.

“I came here to bring down this corrupt system which has existed for 25 years, we want to dislodge Michel Aoun, that’s enough ! », Added Clara Moukahal, a protester of 18 years.

The explosion on August 4 of a quantity of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut killed more than 190 people, injured 6500 others and left 300 00 0 homeless people.

The main Lebanese leaders, first and foremost Mr. Aoun and the resigned Prime Minister Hassan Diab, had been warned of the dangers posed by the cargo stored in the port.

This drama too many in a country in the midst of a political and economic crisis has stirred up anger against the political class almost unchanged for decades.

The popular dissatisfaction was further accentuated by the weak mobilization of the State after the tragedy to come to the aid of the affected populations, a task assumed mainly by civil society, NGOs and volunteers, but also by a huge fire on Tuesday at the port of Beirut, just five weeks after the explosion.

For the counter-demonstrators, the head of state has nothing to do with it.

“I came to support the president, because it is not acceptable every time something happens to hold the president solely responsible […] He is the president of our country and it must be respected, ”said Darine Hourani.

In total, some 24 people were arrested after the tragedy of August 4, including port officials, customs officials and safe devices.

No senior politician has been arrested.

Beirut has rejected calls for an international investigation.