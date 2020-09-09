Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Global Business Insights and Development Analysis to 2025

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The LDS Antenna Market was valued at USD 368.899 million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.75%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market profiled in the report:– Taoglas Limited

– Molex LLC

– LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

– SelectConnect Technologies

– TE Connectivity Ltd

– Pulse Electronics Corporation

– Amphenol Corporation

– Tongda Group Holdings Limited

– Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd

– Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd

– HARTING KGaA

– Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co. Ltd

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Networking

Regional Analysis For Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics to Hold Major Share

LDS antennas are extensively used in smartphones, wearables, laptops, gaming consoles and accessories, and tablets.

Global digital spending is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2018, with three product categories alone making up 75% of this global expenditure: smartphones (48%); TVs (12%); and mobile PCs/tablets (15%).

With consumers demanding better body to screen ratios from device manufacturers, OEMs are pushing the boundaries of electronics by developing smartphones with almost no bezels. Miniaturization of internal components is considered to be a key concept to enable a higher body to screen ratio, which is expected to increase the adoption of LDS technologies.

Influence of the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market.

-Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market.

Research Methodology :

Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

