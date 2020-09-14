Kraft Paper Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and Top Players: Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.; Nordic Paper; Oji Holdings Corporation; Canfor

To carry out competitive analysis, Kraft Paper Market with various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of the industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. Being a top-notch and comprehensive in nature, Kraft Paper Market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly dependent to thrive in the market.

Global kraft paper market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.33% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of bio- degradable packaging and technological advancement in packaging technologies are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.; Nordic Paper; Oji Holdings Corporation; Canfor; Segezha Group; Gascogne; Natron-Hayat d.o.o.; Mondi; Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd.; Smurfit Kappa; SCG PACKAGING; Forest Company; International Paper; COPAMEX; Primo Tedesco S.A; WestRock Company; Fujian Qingshan Paper Co., Ltd.; BillerudKorsnäs; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Genus Paper & Boards Limited.; CTI Paper USA; Goodwin Robbins Packaging Company Inc.; among others.

Kraft paper is a sheet or paperboard of higher strength and low resistance to tearing. They are usually made from wood pulp or recycling materials. Usually chemicals are added to this kraft paper so there thickness, strength and durability can be enhanced while maintaining their light weight abilities. Some of the common types of the kraft paper are colored kraft paper, white or bleached kraft paper, black kraft paper, white or bleached kraft paper, natural recycled kraft paper and printed craft paper. They are widely used in application such as sacks, envelopes, bags & pouches, composite cans, cartons among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness among population about sustainable packaging will accelerate the market growth

Increasing urbanization will also drive the market growth

Various environmental program initiated by government also acts as a market driver

Increasing usage of kraft paper for packaging of different food products is another factor boosting the growth of this market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Dearth of enforcement of plastic packaging laws in underdeveloped countries will restrain market growth

Large-scale deforestation required for the manufacture of the material will also hamper the market growth

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

By Product

Specialty Kraft Paper

Sack Kraft Paper

By Grade Type

Bleached

Unbleached

By Finish Type

Glazed

Finished

By Application

Bags & Pouches

Sacks

Envelopes

Corrugated Sheets

Composite Cans

Cartons

By End- User

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Building & Construction

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Electronics & Electricals

Other

By Type

Virgin Natural Kraft Paper

Natural Recycled Kraft Paper

Black Kraft Paper

Colored Kraft Paper

White or Bleached Kraft Paper

Printed Kraft Paper

In August 2019, Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd announced the acquisition of Manitoba kraft paper mill and sawmill. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position and provide better services & products to their customer. As part of the agreement, all current employees in Manitoba will be moving to Canadian Kraft Paper Industries Limited and continue to operate in the future

In October 2018, Mondi announced the launch of their new speciality kraft paper grade Advantage Boost for different application. Typical applications feature internal and external building boards, flooring and shelving, workstations, as well as plywood technical films. This will help them to meet the increasing demand from the current supply situation; they are mainly targeting the markets for decorative and compact laminates in Europe

Table of Contents

1 Kraft Paper Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Kraft Paper Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Kraft Paper Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Kraft Paper Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Kraft Paper Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Kraft Paper Market Size by Regions

5 North America Kraft Paper Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Kraft Paper Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Kraft Paper Revenue by Countries

8 South America Kraft Paper Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Kraft Paper by Countries

10 Global Kraft Paper Market Segment by Type

11 Global Kraft Paper Market Segment by Application

12 Global Kraft Paper Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

