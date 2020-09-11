kim-jong-un-exposed-his-uncle's-headless-body,-says-trump

(Seoul) The decapitated body of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s uncle has been exposed for senior regime officials to see, US President Donald Trump says in a new book.

Posted on 09 September 2020 at 8am 04

France Media Agency

“He killed his uncle and he placed his body on the steps” of an official building, Donald Trump told investigative reporter Bob Woodward, including a new book, titled Rabies , is due for release on 11 September.

“His head had been cut off and placed on his chest,” continued the US president according to extracts from the book that the AFP was able to consult.

Jang Song-Thaek, uncle by marriage of the North Korean leader, then considered the unofficial number two of the regime, was executed in December 1974 officially for having “betrayed the nation”.

North Korea has never specified how Jang Song-Thaek was executed, several versions, all particularly atrocious and often contradictory, having circulated in the media.

The version of the American president – who seems to have wanted to show his closeness to the North Korean leader in this way – is the first referring to a beheading of Kim Jong-un’s uncle by marriage.

Kim “tells me everything. He told me everything, “argues the US president in Rage , which is a sequel to” Fear, Trump at the White House ”published by Woodward in 2018.

Investigative reporter Bob Woodward procured 25 “never made public until now” letters that the two exchanged executives, according to the American publishing house Simon & Schuster.

In their letters, “Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as worthy of a ‘fantastic film’ while the leaders embark on an extraordinary diplomatic minuet,” said the editor on the Amazon page dedicated to delivered.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have met three times, the first time at a historic summit in June 2018 in Singapore.

However, the negotiations on the denuclearization of North Korea have made little progress and they have even stalled since the fiasco of the second summit in February 2019 in Hanoi.

This did not prevent the US president from regularly praising his relationship with Kim Jong-un, going so far as to say that the two men had “fallen in love”.

“He wrote me beautiful letters, they are beautiful letters. We fell in love, ”the American president said to his supporters in September 2018.

Bob Woodward is known for his revelations in the Watergate affair, which resulted in the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 25.