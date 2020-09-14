israel-torn-between-anger-and-depression-after-the-announcement-of-widespread-containment

(Jerusalem) After a summer of beach and sun, the Israelis accused Monday with a mixture of anger and dismay of the reestablishment of general containment for at least three weeks, after a second wave of contamination with the new coronavirus .

Alexandra VARDI

France Media Agency

The day before, Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu announced a new national confinement, from Jewish New Year’s Day (Rosh Hashana), which falls this Friday, until the end of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot ( around 10 October).

“I am really depressed, I will still be alone for the holidays […] without my children and my grandchildren”, breathes Rivka Vakninla, 70 years. “They could have done it before, why now at Christmas time?” She said of the containment.

The Israelis had generally accepted without complaint the first confinement in March-April, which had coincided with the Jewish Passover, but this time the fed up, incomprehension and anger are obvious.

” It is unfair ! “Protested Eti Avishaï, a seamstress of 61. “They haven’t stopped the big gatherings in synagogues, weddings and other events (in recent months) and now I won’t be able to be with my children and grandchildren during the holidays! », She pleaded.

Sentiment shared by Barak Yeivin, 34 years old, director of the Jerusalem Music and Dance Conservatory : “Instead of enforcing the rules in a strict way, such as wearing a mask and banning gatherings, they are punishing us all collectively.”

“For educational institutions like mine, timing is a disaster because the start of the year is when everything falls into place. Hundreds of children will not be able to benefit from the music program intended for them this year, ”he adds.

“Leave them to die alone”

According to data collected by AFP, Israel is the 2 e countries in the world with the most COVID cases – 14 per capita in the last two weeks after Bahrain.

From the end of August, with in particular the reopening of schools coupled with the holding this summer of weddings sometimes bringing together hundreds of people, the infection rate started to rise again with now on the counter 156 823 COVID case – 19 including 823 deaths, for a population of nine million inhabitants.

The authorities had last week imposed a curfew on some forty towns, which did not prevent the number of cases from increasing with the key hospitals and medical staff “overwhelmed”, a declared Mr. Netanyahu.

This is why some resigned people like Margalit Levi, 64, see this new confinement as a necessary evil. “It’s not practical but it’s the only way out,” she says.

Social worker, Judith Touati is worried about the psychological effects of this crisis on the elderly, already isolated during the first confinement. “I understand the risk for old people to be with a lot of people at the table but to let them die alone, is it better? Asks the 30-something.

“I see that a lot of people are asking for products to sleep and against anxiety”, notes Yoram Poplinger, 56 years old, naturopath in a pharmacy in central Jerusalem.

Nothing to report on Monday in local shops which had been robbed during the first confinement. But the rumor is about a possible shortage of milk, after that of eggs in March, notes Noah Garber, a customer of the supermarket, who made his stock.

In the pages of the popular daily Maariv, renowned columnist Ben Caspit says he finds no “convincing explanation” to justify the re-containment.

And to add: “I don’t know who is right, but what is certain is that the decision-making process is more reminiscent of that of a shtetel (Jewish village) in Europe in the ‘Is due century that of a highly technological country which launches satellites in space and intercepts rockets in flight ”.