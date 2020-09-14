israel-recognized-by-the-emirates-and-bahrain:-a-new-era-in-the-middle-east

(Dubai) A new chapter in Middle Eastern history will begin on Tuesday when Israel signs agreements to normalize its relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in a move that shatters the Arab consensus on links with the Hebrew state.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are to sign agreements with the UAE and Bahrain Foreign Affairs officials formally establishing diplomatic relations between the Hebrew state and the two Gulf countries.

Without being its natural allies, the Emirates and Bahrain share with Israel a common animosity towards Iran on the other side of the Gulf.

Many oil-producing Arab states have quietly cultivated ties with Israel for years, but normalization allows these relations to develop into the open, and offers rich opportunities to those countries trying to undo the ravages of the world. coronavirus crisis.

For Mr. Trump, this is an important victory in the run-up to the November presidential election, and even the opportunity to claim the Nobel Peace Prize according to the idea of ​​an elected official from the Norwegian People’s Right to offer it at this price for 2021.

These agreements are also a victory for Mr. Netanyahu, and bring Israel closer to its goal of being accepted in the region.

“Another historic breakthrough today! The White House tenant tweeted on Friday, announcing the agreement between Israel and Bahrain which comes a month after the announcement of the one between the Jewish state and Abu Dhabi.

Anger of the Palestinians

The Palestinians called for demonstrations on Tuesday to denounce “shameful” agreements.

Since 1994, there was consensus among Arab countries that the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was a condition sine qua non for a normalization of relations with Israel, which has occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem since 35.

Prior to that, Egypt and Jordan signed peace agreements with the Hebrew state respectively in 1967 and 1994.

“We have the impression that our countries are seeing each other now,” said Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, deputy mayor of Jerusalem, underlining a “thirst for peace”.

In the Gulf countries, however, the reaction to these agreements, seen by the Palestinian leadership as a “stab in the back”, has been much more moderate.

From the surprise announcement of the standardization agreement between the Emirates and Israel on 09 August, differences arose on the interpretation of its terms. In the eyes of the Emirates, in exchange for this agreement, Israel agreed to “end the continued annexation of the Palestinian territories.”

But the Israeli prime minister told him that if the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank was “postponed”, Israel had “not given up.”

Likewise, Mr. Netanyahu said he was opposed, in order to preserve his country’s military superiority in the region, to the sale to the Emirates of American stealth fighter planes F – 35 which Abu Dhabi wants to acquire.

” Learning to know each other ”

For specialists, the parties are “getting to know each other” and this phase could be marked by quarrels and misunderstandings as well as declarations of affection.

“These are very different social and political cultures”, judge Barbara Leaf, American ambassador in Abu Dhabi until 2018 and now a researcher at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “They are going to meet now and it will be quite interesting to watch,” she said.

As the parties move towards uncharted territory, the framework of the agreements that will be signed on Tuesday at the White House will define areas of cooperation, according to Moran Zaga, a Gulf specialist at the University of Haifa, in Israel.

“We are going to witness a boom in almost all fields”, she predicts, citing “science, culture”, as well as the exchange of countless delegations of businessmen and diplomats .

“We haven’t talked about peace for 18 years, that’s a word that ‘we haven’t heard much in my lifetime. This is something the Israelis are so excited to hear again […] and it gave them a sense of hope, “said Zaga.