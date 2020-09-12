israel:-new-anti-netanyahu-demonstration-in-jerusalem

(Jerusalem) Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Jerusalem on Saturday evening to demand the departure of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, indicted for corruption and accused of mismanagement of the health crisis, on the eve of the dreaded announcement new restrictions.

Since the beginning of the summer, and despite the COVID pandemic – 15 and the high temperatures, thousands of people have gathered after on Shabbat, Saturday evening, across the country, in the big cities but also at crossroads or on bridges to call for the departure of the Prime Minister.

Mr. Netanyahu was indicted in November 2019 for corruption, fraud and breach of trust in three cases, a first for an Israeli head of government during his term in office.

In Jerusalem, thousands of demonstrators marched through the city streets before reaching the prime minister’s residence, an AFP photographer noted.

The demonstrators, mostly wearing protective masks, also accuse Mr. Netanyahu and his government of failing to contain the COVID epidemic – 19 and for having mismanaged its economic impact.

To fight against the spread of the new coronavirus, Israel imposed strict confinement in mid-March during which only professionals exercising jobs deemed essential were allowed to work and all public gatherings were prohibited.

In recent months, the unemployment rate has exceeded 20% against 3.4% in February, and due to the low level of aid social, a significant part of the Israeli population faces economic difficulties.

And the infection rate in Israel has started to rise again. With 152 525 COVID case – 19, including 1101 deaths, for a population of nine million inhabitants, it is one of the highest in the world.

In the midst of the second wave, the Hebrew state this week reimposed partial confinement in some localities, limiting travel and closing non-essential shops and schools.

And on Thursday, the cabinet in charge of the fight against the new coronavirus approved the establishment of a generalized two-week containment to begin just before the Jewish New Year (Friday) to limit gatherings and stem the ‘epidemic.

The terms of this confinement must however be voted on and approved by the government this week.