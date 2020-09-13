israel-announces-three-week-national-reconfinement

(Jerusalem) Back to square one of the pandemic? Israel on Sunday evening became the first country heavily affected by the coronavirus to re-impose national lockdown, of at least three weeks, in an attempt to stem a second wave of contamination.

Jonah MANDEL

France Media Agency

“Today, the government has decided to implement a strict three-week lockdown with the option of extending this measure,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address, received by many like a sledgehammer to the head if not a call to redeem antidepressants.

According to data collected by AFP, Israel is the 2 e country in the world having recorded the most cases of new coronavirus per capita in the last two weeks after Bahrain, a new ally with which it must also sign an agreement in Washington on Tuesday to normalize its relations.

From the end of August, with in particular the reopening of schools coupled with the holding this summer of weddings sometimes bringing together hundreds of people, the infection rate started to rise again with now on the counter 155 604 cases of covid including 1119 deaths, for a population of nine million inhabitants.

Faced with this increase, the authorities had last week imposed a curfew on some forty cities in the country, especially in the Arab and ultra-Orthodox Jewish sectors, which did not prevent the number of cases to progress with the key hospitals and medical staff “overwhelmed”, said Mr. Netanyahu.

With the approach of the Jewish holidays, the country lived the last days under the sign of a debate, sometimes intense, between supporters of a “seger khelki” and others of a “seger clali”, either between defenders of partial or general confinement.

The government not only opted for the second option, but extended the measure to at least three weeks, during all Jewish holidays, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID – 19 as families gather and worshipers gather in synagogues.

“Our aim is to stop the rise,” Netanyahu said, with a table of data telling the Israelis, thousands of whom have demonstrated in recent weeks against the government’s handling of the pandemic, that the country’s economy had suffered less from COVID – 19 than those of France, Germany or the United Kingdom- United.

Ultra-Orthodox resignation 2020

The new confinement will come into effect from Friday for the feast of Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year), will continue during Yom Kippur and will end on the last day of Sukkot, around October 9, authorities.

“I know very well that these measures are taking a heavy toll on all of us […] It is not a holiday season as usual, we will certainly not be able to celebrate with our extended families” , added Mr. Netanyahu, specifying that prayers to a maximum of ten people would be allowed in closed places and to twenty people in open places.

Even before this announcement, earlier Sunday, the leader of the ultra-Orthodox United Jewish Torah party, and key ally of Mr. Netanyahu, Yaacov Litzman, resigned from the unity government, because he was rightly opposed to this re-containment.

Mr. Litzman, who was also Minister of Health at the start of the pandemic before being transferred to Housing, accused the government of seeking to reimpose lockdown from the Jewish New Year holidays when “necessary” measures would have been taken. could, according to him, be taken before.

“Hundreds of thousands of Jews from all populations and from all walks of life” will not be able to pray in synagogues during the Jewish New Year holidays, Litzman lamented in his resignation letter.

“This decision to impose a total closure will not allow synagogues to operate on public holidays […] contrary to what had been expressly agreed,” Litzman added.

The latter had been embarrassed at the start of the crisis, in March. At the time, the contaminations were concentrated in Israel in the ultra-Orthodox towns and neighborhoods where health directives, for which his own ministry was responsible, had been more or less followed.