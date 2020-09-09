Iris Recognition Market Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players -Cross Match Technologies Inc. (HID Global), Iritech Inc.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The iris recognition market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.76% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Iris Recognition market profiled in the report:– Cross Match Technologies Inc. (HID Global), Iritech Inc., SRI International Inc., Iris ID Inc., Thales Group (Gemalto NV), Safran SA, Honeywell International Inc., Fulcrum Biometrics LLC, Eyelock Inc.

Global Iris Recognition Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

BFSI

Military and Defense

Government

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector to have the Highest Growth

– The increasing demand for precise patient identification and the need to reduce healthcare fraud are the significant factors driving the adoption of the iris recognition technology in the market. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are increasingly deploying biometric systems such as iris recognition, realizing the vitality of secure identification in the healthcare system.

– Evolution of existing technologies and development of multi-layered authentication systems in competent costs will further add to the growth in the adoption of biometric technologies in healthcare systems worldwide by using iris recognition.

– Implementation of biometrics is also expected to increase the security for patients, doctors, and nurses due to stringent new regulations imposed by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) to safeguard confidentiality and privacy of patient information.

– According to trustwave, the healthcare sector is second among the spam content with 22.56% from overall spam contents. This shows that the healthcare sector has to take measures such as installing biometrics system, advanced security, antiviruses in the system to reduce this number in the subsequent years.

– These regulations and measures are expected to drive the deployment of biometrics in the healthcare system, thereby contributing to the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis For Iris Recognition Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

