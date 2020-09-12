iran:-announcement-of-execution-of-wrestler-denounced-internationally

(Tehran) Iran announced on Saturday that it had executed a young wrestler, Navid Afkari, for the murder of an official during protests against the government in 2018, a decision denounced on social networks and abroad.

France Media Agency

The sentence of “qesas”, that is to say the “law of retaliation”, a sentence of “retribution”, was executed this morning in a prison in Shiraz (south), told on television, the Attorney General of Fars Province, Kazem Mousavi.

The death penalty was applied “at the insistence of the victim’s family”, Navid Afkari added.

But according to Mr. Afkari’s lawyer, Mr. e Hassan Younessi, a a meeting with the victim’s family should have taken place on Sunday to “ask for forgiveness” and thus avoid the application of the death penalty.

Mr. Younessi had protested on Twitter: “Were you in such a hurry that you denied Navid his right to a last visit”, as provided by the penal code according to him.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it was “shocked” by the execution, deeming “deeply regrettable” that the demands of athletes and organizations around the world to prevent the execution of the wrestler were not heard.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Navid Afkari”, reacted the IOC in a statement.

Global Athlete, an association of top athletes who are often critical of sporting bodies, has called on the IOC and the International Wrestling Federation for immediate sanctions to exclude Iran.

After this “odious execution”, “this government no longer deserves the privilege of participating in international sports competitions,” Global Athlete said.

A worldwide association representing 32 000 athletes, World Players United, called on Iran to spare the athlete.

According to Amnesty International, the last contact between Mr. Afkari and his family was on September 6 by telephone.

The human rights organization denounced in a statement the “secret” execution of Navid Afkari, calling it a “parody of justice” after a “manifestly unfair” trial.

According to the Judicial Authority, Mr. Afkari had been found guilty of “intentional homicide” on an official of the public water authority in Shiraz (south), stabbed on August 2 2018.

Like several other cities in Iran, Shiraz had been the scene that day of hostile demonstrations against power and denouncing the economic and social situation of the country.

International reactions

The verdict, announced at the beginning of September, had caused controversy and support had flowed in Iran and abroad after the publication of information claiming that Mr. Afkari, 27 years, had been sentenced on the basis of confessions extracted under torture.

US President Donald Trump called on Iran to “spare” the life of a “big star in the struggle […] who only participated in an anti-government demonstration”.

Mr. Trump maintains “maximum pressure” against Iran and instituted new economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic after withdrawing in 2018 of the international Iranian nuclear agreement.

The Persian hashtag #Navid_Afkari has been widely shared on Twitter to support the young man and oppose his execution.

In London, a group of demonstrators protested outside the Iranian embassy on Saturday against the execution, holding up crossed portraits of the Iranian Supreme Leader and President.

On Twitter, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said she was “appalled by the news of the execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari.”

The execution of Mr. Afkari is “a great sin” and the Judicial Authority should have tried to convince the family of the slain man to forgive the wrestler, tweeted Iranian human rights activist Emaddein Baghi .

Lawyer Babak Paknia also criticized the Judicial Authority’s “haste” to carry out the sentence.

“Even if the murder did take place, is it not the role of the Judicial Authority to do everything to ensure that (the convict) is pardoned? “He noted on Twitter.

With at least 85 executions in 2019 , Iran is, after China, the country that uses the death penalty the most, according to the latest world report on the death penalty published by Amnesty.