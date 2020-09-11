india-and-china-agree-to-'ease-tensions'-at-their-border

(Beijing) India and China on Friday pledged to “ease tensions” at their disputed border in the Himalayas after a series of clashes, according to a joint statement by the two countries.

Old border disputes oppose neighboring powers on the roof of the world. They were fueled in mid-June by an extremely rare shock, at more than 4000 meters above sea level, between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh (northern India).

The hand-to-hand confrontation left 20 dead on the Indian side and an unknown number of victims in the Chinese ranks . And on Tuesday, India and China blamed each other for shooting at their border, the first since 1975.

After a meeting Thursday in Moscow, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar agreed to work together to defuse the situation, according to a joint statement released by their respective ministries. .

“The troops of the two countries [stationnées] at the border should continue the dialogue, withdraw as soon as possible [des zones contestées], maintain an appropriate distance and ease tensions” on the ground, indicates the text.

India and China also agreed to “avoid actions that could make the situation worse.”

The two countries have already published similar statements in recent months.

The Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between India and China, is not properly demarcated. This situation can lead Chinese and Indian soldiers to encounters where each thinks the other is breaking the line.

The last open conflict between the two most populous nations on the planet and endowed with nuclear weapons dates back to the blitz of 1962, who had seen Indian troops quickly defeated by the Chinese army.