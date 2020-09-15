In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

In Vitro Diagnostics market are tests that are performed on an individual’s blood/tissue sample. They are used to accurately test and diagnose diseases or any underlying conditions; they also help maintain constant monitoring over the patient’s health. Benefits of these diagnostic tests are that they help identify every individual’s best course of treatment.

Increasing use of Point-Of-Care Testing has increased the demand for In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD which will see the estimated value of it rise from USD 63.38 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 101.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing acceptance and establishment of Point-Of-Care Testing is expected to drive the market growth

Growing awareness about the benefits of recognized and personalized medicine for every individual

Market Restraints:

Constant upgradation in regulations by the authorities is expected to restrain the market growth

Reimbursement of these diagnostic tests is not completely established yet by the insurance companies which is expected to restrain the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Roche Diagnostics completed a USD 1.9 billion acquisition of Flatiron Health, that will expand the personalized health data of Roche

In February 2016, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics released the compact DxH500 hematology system, which would be able to deliver quick and accurate results with just a speck of blood

The global in vitro diagnostics/IVD market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, bioMérieux SA, DiaSorin, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies Inc., QIAGEN, Bayer AG, Hologic Inc., Cepheid, Diagnostica Stago S.A.S., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Quidel Corporation, OraSure Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., and ARKRAY Inc.

