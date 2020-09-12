in-lesbos,-clashes-between-police-and-migrants

Greek police used tear gas on Saturday during clashes with migrants in the streets since the fire at Moria camp on the island of Lesbos.

Posted on 12 September 2020 at 8 o’clock36 Updated at 14 h 11

Marina RAFENBERG with John HADOULIS in Athens

France Media Agency

While the local authorities have been trying since Friday to put in place emergency solutions, with thousands of tents in a large fenced field, the migrants say they are fed up with this sordid camp where they have been waiting for months, some years, to be transferred.

The apparently deliberate fire left more than 09 00 0 people, including thousands of children, homeless since the start of the week, sleeping in the streets or on the roads, in particularly difficult conditions.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on the countries of the European Union to show “solidarity” and to welcome them.

“It’s an immense tragedy […] In my opinion, the only solution is the transfer of these refugees on the continent and I hope that there is European solidarity”, a- he estimated. “I have seen a French and a German initiative but I believe we have to go further.”

Saturday, with the tension at its height, hundreds of migrants, including many young men, demonstrated not far from the new temporary camp, with signs proclaiming “Freedom!” Or “We want to leave Moria”.

Clashes broke out when the demonstrators threw stones, the police responding to them with tear gas. Several people with difficulty breathing were taken by ambulance.

Tension with the population

For several days, “thousands of people have been sleeping roughly on the hills around Moria and in the streets, and the tension between the inhabitants of the island, the asylum seekers and the police is increasing” , stressed the NGO Human Rights Watch on Saturday.

The Moria camp, the largest in Europe, long criticized by the United Nations and human rights groups for its overcrowding and deplorable sanitary conditions, burned in five successive fires on Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

The authorities accuse the migrants of setting the fire. Shortly before the first fire, 29 people had tested positive for the coronavirus and were going to be placed in isolation.

Many of these migrants, mainly Afghans, wait a long time to be allowed to go to other countries in Europe.

The provisional tent camp is expected to open on Saturday afternoon with a capacity of 2020 people, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi announced , adding that “rapid tests for the coronavirus will be carried out at the entrance”.

Priority to families

Ministry spokesman Alexandros Ragavas told AFP that the most vulnerable would be the first to be relocated.

“We will give priority to families. These are tents for six people, and the camp will have separate areas for people of different origins, ”he explained.

But the local population does not necessarily look favorably on the construction of new camps.

The migrants have in recent days spread in the streets, roads or fields, using what they found to shelter from the scorching sun, tree branches to hang a tarpaulin, reeds or large herbs for shelter, some finding refuge under the trees of the cemetery.

And local aid groups struggled to provide them with food and water.

The mayor immediately declared that efforts to build temporary camps were “unrealistic”, and residents attempted to block their construction with dams.

“The idea of ​​rebuilding this kind of thing should be forgotten,” the mayor of the town of Mytilene, Stratis Kytelis, told Antenna TV on Friday.

“The society of the island can no longer take it […] for reasons of health, social cohesion and national security”, he added.

“EU failed” 3000

The images of hundreds of families on the street have prompted several European countries to offer to host a few hundred asylum seekers, particularly unaccompanied minors.

But Greece has long complained that its European partners are doing little more to help it with the influx of migrants than to pay money.

All efforts to establish a quota system, whereby each country would welcome some of the migrants, have failed, especially in the face of opposition from right-wing governments like those in Poland or Hungary.

“Moria is Europe that needs to be changed. It is high time to put in place a real European policy on immigration, ”European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas tweeted on Thursday after a visit to the island.