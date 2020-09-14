hurricane-sally-threatens-us-shores

(Washington) Tropical Storm Sally strengthened into a hurricane on Monday and is now threatening the Southeastern United States, US meteorological services have warned.

Posted on 13 September 2020 at 13 h 20

France Media Agency

Carrying winds blowing up to 150 km / h, it could make landfall as early as Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center warned in its latest bulletin.

Currently 210 km from the mouth of the Mississippi, Sally risks causing potentially fatal rises from Louisiana to Alabama. New Orleans, devastated fifteen years ago by Hurricane Katrina , is one of the areas at risk.

“Bad weather is not something to be taken lightly,” warned Kay Ivey, governor of Alabama, after declaring a state of emergency for her state, which borders Florida.

“We pray that Sally does not cause damage, but we must be ready”, she insisted, inviting the inhabitants of her state to the most great caution.