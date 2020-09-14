Hot Drinks Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2020–2026 | Associated British Foods, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, Keurig Dr Pepper

To carry out competitive analysis, Hot Drinks Market with various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of the industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. Being a top-notch and comprehensive in nature, Hot Drinks Market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly dependent to thrive in the market.

Global Hot Drinks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast of 2019 to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of consuming organic beverages. Increasing urbanization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The major players profiled in this report include: Associated British Foods, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, Keurig Dr Pepper, Tata Global Beverages, Celestial Seasonings, Inc., Costa Coffee, Harney & Sons Fine Teas., JAB Holding Company, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., Lisun Coffee, Starbucks Corporation., Caffè Nero, Tazo tea company.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type Coffee Tea

By End- Users Coffee Shops Drink Stores Food Services

By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Convenience Stores Department Stores Dollar Stores Variety Store Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs Food & Drinks specialists Drug stores & Pharmacies Health & Beauty Stores



Coffee, tea and hot chocolates are the type of hot beverages. This beverage helps in enhancing the mood and increases the energy level of the body. These beverages are very beneficial for health as well like coffee protects against type 2 diabetes since drinking coffee increases the plasma level of the sex hormone binding globulin which plays an important role in type 2 diabetes. Coffee also protects from liver cancers, liver diseases, and heart health. They also help in improving physical performance of the consumers and even help them to fighting depression.

Market Drivers:

Different health benefits associated with tea and coffee is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing health awareness among the consumers is also driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

Excess consumption of coffee can cause caffeinism which can cause anxiety and agitation which is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Volatility of raw material prices

In February 2019, Akebono Tea announced the launch of their line of eight organic teas which combine herbs with traditional Japanese tea. It consists of Sencha, Hojicha and Genmaicha as well as herbal blends that will create rich, aromatic fragrances and refreshing tastes. The aim is to create unique Japanese tea by mixing traditional tea and herbs.

In August 2018, Red Diamond Coffee and Tea announced the launch of their simple sweet tea premixed filter bag to save the time of the foodsevice operators. It combines the pure cane sugar and premium tea which will not require dissolve sugar into the beverage.

In June 2018, Miles Tea and Coffee introduced their 10 premium tea flavours which will focus on green, herbal and fruit teas. It is designed to give Miles Moment’ in the day from sleepy moments to wake up moment.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 3-4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5-6:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7-8:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9-10:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 11-12:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 13:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 14:

Conclusion

