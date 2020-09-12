historic-afghanistan-talks-open-in-doha

(Doha) The Afghan government and the Taliban began historic peace negotiations in Doha on Saturday in the presence of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, discussions that promise to be laborious because of the deep differences between the two belligerent.

Posted on 12 September 2020

Gregory WALTON with Emal HAIDARY in Kabul

France Media Agency

The ceremony was opened by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abderrahmane Al-Thani, succeeded by Afghan government negotiator, former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

He called for a “humanitarian ceasefire”. “Our country will remember this day as that of the end of the war and the suffering of our people,” he hoped.

A demand supported by the European Union, which in a press release called for an “immediate […], national and unconditional” end to the fighting, but quickly contradicted by the American envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad.

The negotiations “will lead” to a ceasefire, which is not a preamble to the talks, he recalled during a press conference in Doha.

These negotiations, delayed by six months because of deep disagreements on an exchange of prisoners, took place the day after the anniversary of the attacks of September 11, which resulted in the international intervention led by the United States which ousted the Taliban from power in Afghanistan.

The two camps must find a way “to move the country forward […] and meet the demands of the Afghans: a country reconciled with a government that reflects a nation that is not at war” , Pompeo said on Friday.

Discussions are taking place in a conference room at the luxury hotel that hosted the signing of the historic agreement between Washington and the Taliban in February, which paved the way for talks. This text had ratified the departure of foreign forces from Afghanistan by mid – 2020 in exchange for vague Taliban guarantees, including the holding of this “inter-Afghan dialogue”.

This withdrawal should be completed "by the end of April," observed Zalmay Khalilzad. While American soldiers are still stationed in Afghanistan, they will only be 4500 at the end of November, he stressed.

US President Donald Trump, whose reelection in November appears far from certain, is determined to end the longest war in US history.

But a rapid settlement of the conflict seems unlikely and the outcome of the negotiations seems highly uncertain.

The first meeting was "very positive", however noted Habiba Sarabi, one of the four women among government negotiators, against any insurgent side.

The Taliban “were better disposed than during previous meetings. We are building confidence, “she said, asked by AFP.

The rebels, who do not recognize the government in Kabul, described as a “puppet” of Washington, want Afghanistan to be governed by an “Islamic system”, where the law is dictated by a rigorous Islam, has recalled their chief negotiator, Abdul Ghani Baradar, beard provided and black turban on the chief.

“I want everyone to take Islam into account in negotiations and agreements and that Islam is not sacrificed for personal interests”, he insisted.

The government of President Ashraf Ghani insists on maintaining the young Republic and its Constitution, which enshrined many rights, in particular for women who would be the big losers of a return to the practices in force under the yoke of the Taliban .

“The political and financial support of the European Union for Afghanistan (will be) in particular conditional on respect (for) key principles” such as human rights, those of women or “the guarantee of republican institutions ”, recalled the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release.

The Afghan conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, including American soldiers, pushed millions more to flee, and cost Washington more than a trillion dollars.

“I want the negotiators to take into account the will of the people of Afghanistan,” said Sayed Jamil Ibrahimi, a resident of Kabul. “To sacrifice ourselves, to die, to become refugees has become (our) destiny”, he lamented, while the whole capital was massed in front of screens to follow the ceremony.

Many Afghans fear the return to power – partial or total – of the Taliban, in a position of strength in these negotiations after having forced by their ceaseless guerrillas the United States to sign with them the agreement of withdrawal of their troops in February. The insurgents already control half of the Afghan territory.