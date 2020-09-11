highly-anticipated-appearance-of-police-officer-accused-of-killing-george-floyd

(Minneapolis) Derek Chauvin, the white American cop accused of killing black forty-something George Floyd, is due to appear in person for the first time in a Minneapolis court on Friday, more than three months after the drama that sparked a historic anti-racist mobilization in the United States.

Under a large “Black Lives Matter” banner, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the early morning in front of the courthouse in this large northern city to demand justice for George Floyd.

On 25 May, Derek Chauvin, 44 years, suffocated this black man under his knee in front of passers-by who filmed the scene and broadcast it on the internet, triggering a global shockwave and giant protests against police violence and racial inequality.

Charged with murder, the police officer is being held in a prison in the state of Minnesota. Three of his colleagues, present at the time of the tragedy, were charged with complicity and released on bail pending trial.

Since his arrest, Derek Chauvin has already been brought to justice, but so far only by video. On Friday, he is expected to be transferred to court for the first time to appear before Judge Peter Cahill.

The hearing will focus on the organization of the trial, which could start in March. Due to the heavy media coverage that they believe could influence the jury, the defendants’ lawyers are asking that he be disoriented and that the four men be tried separately.

The prosecution, led by the Department of the Attorney General of Minnesota, argues for a single trial, so as not to increase the trauma of relatives and the cost to the taxpayer.

She also wishes to call for sentences “superior” to the legal recommendations, in particular because, according to her, Derek Chauvin has shown “particular cruelty”.

The police officer’s lawyers are calling for the charges against their client to be dropped, arguing that George Floyd died of an overdose and health problems, and not of asphyxiation.

Beyond the guilt of the four agents, the trial will also be that of the methods of arrest of the American police, at the heart of many blunders.