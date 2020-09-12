Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Treatment Market 2020 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts By 2027

Global hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Special designation from the regulatory authority can and high unmet need of disease is fueling the market growth.

Global Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Treatment Market By Type (Familial, Acquired), Therapy Type (Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy and Others), Treatment (Medication, Surgery), Drugs (Emapalumab, Alemtuzumab, Infliximab and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Oncologist, Immunologist and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Increase prevalence of oncology and immunology disorders worldwide as these can increase the risk of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis is enhancing the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Increase in strategic alliances between the companies to expedite the development faster is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis is challenging to diagnose since the initial symptoms mimic common infections acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Stringent and hefty regulation is also acting as restrains for the growth of this market

According to the statistics published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention an estimated annual incidence of just one cases in every 50,000 live birth for familial hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis treatment market. Growing cases of immune-oncology disorders worldwide and increased access to novel treatment options for these conditions are factors that drive the market growth.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis treatment market are SOBI, AB2 Bio Ltd, Alpine Immune Sciences, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Samsung Bioepis, Incyte Corporation and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, SOBI received approval from the FDA for Gamifant (emapalumab-lzsg), an interferon gamma-blocking monoclonal antibody for the treatment of refractory, recurrent, or progressive primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis for adult and pediatric (newborn and older) patients. This drug received an Orphan Drug designation, Priority Review, Breakthrough Therapy designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA. The approval of Gamifant represents major advances in the treatment of these underserved patient populations through a targeted mode of action.

In November 2016, AB2 Bio Ltd received an Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for Tadekinig alfa (IL-18BP) for the treatment of haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis.With this designation, company can obtain regulatory and financial incentives for development and marketing along with market exclusivity.

