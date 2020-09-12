Head Lice Treatment Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends And Its Emerging Opportunities | Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Global Head Lice Treatment Market By Type (Pediculosis Capitis, Pediculosis Corporis, Pediculosis Pubis), Medication Type (OTC Products, Prescription Medications), Formulation (Lotion, Oil, Shampoo and Others), Drugs (Ivermectin, Spinosad, Permethrin, Pyrethrin and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Global head lice treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and untapped emerging economies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of head lice and vulnerable pediatrics population is propelling the growth of this market

New launches and emerging new markets is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Alliance Pharmaceuticals Ltd has acquired worldwide rights for Vamousse, head lice product from TyraTech Inc for USD 17.5 million. With this acquisition, will represents third major international growth brand and expected to enhance the revenue from the sales of Vamousse.

In September 2015, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd entered into a licensed agreement with Hatchtech for Xeglyze Lotion, metalloproteases inhibitor for the treatment of head lice. Under the deal terms, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ltd gained exclusive rights to commercialize Xeglyze United States, Canada, India, Russia and the CIS, Australia, New Zealand and Venezuela. Hatchtech received an upfront payment of USD 10.00mm and up to USD 50.00 mm for commercial milestones.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global head lice treatment market are Arbor Pharmaceuticals, ICB PHARMA, Merck & Co., Inc, Eli Lilly and Compan, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, ParaPRO LLC, Medtech, Mylan N.V., Encube Ethicals, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Perrigo Company plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Hatchtech, Alliance Pharmaceuticals, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and others.

