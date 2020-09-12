greece-announces-arms-purchases-as-tensions-rise-with-turkey

(Athens) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday announced a “major” arms purchase program and a reorganization of the country’s armed forces, as tension mounts with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

Mr. Mitsotakis specified that Greece was going to procure 15 French-made Rafale combat aircraft as well as four frigates and four navy helicopters, recruit 15 000 additional soldiers and finance more its defense industry.

The program also foresees the renovation of four frigates, and the acquisition of anti-tank weapons, torpedoes and missiles, he added.

“The time has come to strengthen our armed forces […] This is an important program that will form a national shield,” the prime minister said in a speech in Thessaloniki, in the north of Greece. He assured that this program should allow the creation of thousands of jobs.

More details on the cost of the program and the origin of the weapons purchased will be announced at a press conference on Sunday, a government source told AFP.

Turkey and Greece, both members of NATO, are tearing up over oil fields in the eastern Mediterranean, in an area Athens considers to be under its sovereignty.

Mr. Mitostakis on Saturday accused Turkey of “threatening” Europe’s eastern borders and “jeopardizing” regional security.

The tension between the two countries escalated when Turkey sent, on 09 August, a seismic prospecting vessel accompanied by warships in waters claimed by Greece, which prompted Athens to launch naval maneuvers, with the support in particular of France.

“Do not seek quarrel with the Turkish people, do not seek quarrel with Turkey”, launched Saturday the Turkish President Recep Erdogan in a televised speech in Istanbul, in reference to the severe criticisms emitted by the head of the French state Emmanuel Macron towards Ankara over the Greco-Turkish dispute.

Mr. Macron and his six southern EU counterparts on Thursday urged Turkey to end its policy of ‘confrontation’ in the eastern Mediterranean and threatened it with European sanctions if Ankara continues to challenge Greece’s gas exploration rights and of Cyprus in the area.

Mr. Macron also said that the Turkish government “now has unacceptable behavior” and must “clarify its intentions”.

Mr. Erdogan on Saturday urged Greece to “steer clear” of “wrong” actions backed by countries like France. France stepped up its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean last month.

“Mr. Macron, you have not finished having trouble with me,” said the Turkish president, attacking for the first time directly and by name his counterpart.

Mr. Erdogan also accused him of “lacking historical knowledge” and considered that France “could not teach Turkey a lesson in humanity” because of its colonial past in Algeria and its role in the genocide of 1994 in Rwanda.

Turkey is claiming the right to exploit hydrocarbon deposits in a maritime area that Athens considers to be under its sovereignty. In recent weeks, the two countries have shown their muscles with martial declarations, military maneuvers and shipments to the area.

France has clearly shown its support for Greece by deploying warships and fighter jets in the region, an initiative strongly denounced by the Turkish president.