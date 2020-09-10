Global Service Procurement Market 2020 – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges | SAP Fieldglass (US), Beeline (US), DCR Workforce (US), PRO Unlimited (US), PeopleFluent (US)

The report on Service Procurement Market provides a view of the current proceeding and takes impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic into account on the global Service Procurement market. Due to the exceptional spread of coronavirus across the world, the report offers valuation of the projected market oscillations and fluctuations during the forecast period. COVID-19 pandemic impact the complete dynamics of Service Procurement market along with growth opportunities and restraining factors.

Following Top Key Players are profiled with global positioning:

SAP Fieldglass (US)

Beeline (US)

DCR Workforce (US)

PRO Unlimited (US)

PeopleFluent (US)

Provade (US)

PIXID (France)

Upwork (US)

Field Nation (US)

WorkMarket (US)

Superior Group (US)

Enlighta (US)

TargetRecruit (US)

Global Service Procurement Market Segmentation By Type:

Contingent Workforce Management

Freelancer Management

Statement of Work Procurement

Services Governance and MSA Management

Analytics and Reporting

Resource Sourcing and Tracking

Global Service Procurement Market Segmentation By Applications:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer goods

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

Global Service Procurement Market Segmentation By Regions:

Global Service Procurement Market Segmentation: By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

The Global Service Procurement market is displayed in 13 Chapters:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Service Procurement Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source