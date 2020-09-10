Global Point of Care Testing Market By Top Players, Various Important Aspects of COVID 19 Outbreak, Latest Trends, Demand Analysis and Forecast to 2026|Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services

GLOBAL POINT OF CARE TESTING MARKET is expected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2026, growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

According to the Point of Care Testing Market report, the worldwide market is anticipated to observe a moderately higher growth rate during the conjecture time frame. Investigation and discussion of significant industry patterns, market size, market share estimates are referenced in the report. Point of Care Testing market report also carries lists of the leading competitors and gives the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the Industry. The Point of Care Testing Market report additionally gives an inside and out a review of vital participants in the market based on the different objectives of an organization, for example, profiling, the design, the quantity of production, required crude material, and the financial health of the organization.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMrieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical and others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate with China emerging as a leader in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to growing number of new hospital construction projects and thus boosting the demand for medical and surgical equipment.

Market Drivers: Global Point-of-Care Testing Market

Growing Geriatric Population

Advancement In Technology

Decentralized Laboratory Testing

Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Laboratory Staff Shortages

Market Restraints

High cost for point of care testing devices

Product recalls and reluctance from the industry towards changing the existing norms

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, AACC launched a certification program for point-of-care testing (POCT) for professionals; who perform diagnostic testing outside central laboratory. People how are eligible for criteria and pass an online test, proctored exam will receive the designation, of Certified Point-of-Care Testing Professional (CPP).

In February 2016, Abbott To Acquire Alere, which will become leader in point of care testing Abbott gains leadership in USD 5.5 billion point of care segment, the, main advantage of this Acquisition is it will provide access to new product applications, channels and geographies.

Segmentation: Global Point of Care Testing Market

By Product

(Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Cholesterol Testing Kits, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Hematology Testing Kits, Drugs Of Abuse Testing Kits, Fecal Occult Testing Kits, Rapid Coagulation Testing Kits & Others),

Prescription Mode

(Prescription Based Testing & Over-The-Counter Testing),

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tenders & Retail),

End User

(Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Healthcare, & Research Laboratory),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Pointers Covered in the Point-of-Care Testing Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

